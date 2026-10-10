Tripura Govt's Skill Drive Aims At Youth Jobs, Entrepreneurship

Tripura Launches Skill Development Programmes

The Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, under the vigilant leadership of Director Pradeep K, has introduced vocational and technical training programmes aimed at improving youth employability, promoting entrepreneurship and bridging the gap between industry requirements and available skills. The initiatives include Electric Vehicle (EV) Service Technician courses for two- and three-wheelers, commercial driving certifications, technical manufacturing training in collaboration with institutes such as CIPET Agartala, and specialised programmes in hospitality and culinary arts. The programmes are designed to align skill development with emerging market trends and new technologies, while providing hands-on training to participants.

The initiatives are supported by state frameworks such as the Mukhyamantri Dakshata Unnayay Prakalp (MMDUP), which aims to strengthen skill development and employment opportunities for young people. The Directorate is also connecting trained candidates with domestic and international job opportunities through placement drives and job fairs organised across regional Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). These measures aim to expand access to vocational training, support local entrepreneurship and create pathways to gainful employment for the youth of Tripura.

Focus on Road Safety and Technology

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended an event at AD Nagar Police Ground to oversee the distribution of road safety equipment to traffic and law enforcement personnel, highlighting the importance of road safety and technology-driven traffic enforcement. Highlighting that saving lives and ensuring seamless public mobility are at the heart of his administration's good governance agenda, CM Saha underscored the state's aggressive push toward technology-driven traffic enforcement, modern safety protocols, and strict rule monitoring.

Meanwhile, Tripura continues to align its public safety framework with national standards, strengthening the operational capabilities of the police force through advanced equipment, promoting widespread road safety awareness, and fostering an accountable, citizen-centric administration dedicated to curbing traffic accidents across the state. (ANI)

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