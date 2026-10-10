The Countdown Is On: In About 20 Days Until International African Energy, Oil And Gas Summit (IAEOGS) 2026!

In about 20 days, the global energy sector converges on the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, Namibia, for the landmark 5th Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOGS 2026). From November 3–6, 2026, international financiers, energy ministers, and visionaries will unite under the powerful theme,“Igniting Africa's Energy and Land Governance Futures.”

With more than 600 million people on the continent still lacking electricity access, IAEOGS 2026 is not just a conference-it is a high-stakes transaction pipeline. The clock is ticking to position your organization at the forefront of over $10 billion in clean energy projects, explore the deployment strategies of the new $5 billion African Energy Bank, and lock in historic cross-border partnerships.

The final countdown has begun. Secure your seat at the dealmaking table, submit your abstracts before the final technical reviews close, or lock in your corporate branding packages today at the official IAEOGS Portal ( ).

Issued by:

The IAEGOS 2026 Organizing Committee

10th, October, 2026

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Peace Magazine.

Media Contact:

Prudence Ramotso

Group Head Events&International Affairs

+2348033975746

+447407399766

+27651766722

+2648123522



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