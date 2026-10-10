Delhi Protest: 'Dilli Haat Becomes Our Jantar Mantar,' Says AISA Activist Neha Bora Amid Police Detention, Crackdown

MENAFN - Live Mint) AISA activist Neha Bora took to X to announce that Dilli Haat in INA will be the new protest site for demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Her statement came after the police crackdown on protesters, lawyers and journalists around Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10.

"Dilli Haat becomes our Jantar Mantar! Gyanesh Kumar must go!," Bora posted on X. She also shared a video wherein she could be seen raising slogans of 'Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai..."

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Why did Neha Bora announce Dilli Haat as a new protest site?⌵

After police cracked down on protesters, lawyers and journalists around Jantar Mantar, AISA activist Neha Bora said Dilli Haat in INA would become their new protest site. She later said protesters marching from there towards Jantar Mantar had been detained.

2Why was the CJP protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?⌵

The protest was called over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes to Form 6, used for voter registration. Protesters called for Kumar's resignation.

3Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar?⌵

Delhi Police cited serious law-and-order concerns and possible inconvenience to residents and other citizens. It also said the communication from the CJP was an intimation, not a duly submitted application for permission.

4Were protesters detained while marching from Dilli Haat to Jantar Mantar?⌵

Yes. Neha Bora said protesters marching from Dilli Haat towards Jantar Mantar were detained. PTI reported that police detained about 500 people as protesters tried to reach the site.

Posting another video, Bora said, "Protestors marching from Dilli Haat have been detained while marching towards Jantar Mantar."

According to news agency PTI, activists Neha Bora, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan, and Yogendra Yadav were coming for the CJP protest and were detained near the INA market.

Police maintained a tight security presence in parts of New Delhi on Friday, October 10 ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

The CJP has called the proposed demonstration against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

According to PTI, police detained about 500 people as protesters attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite authorities denying permission to protest and enforcing strict security measures across the New Delhi district. Several protesters were chased and detained as they tried to regroup at different locations and evade the security cordon.

| Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP says nationwide agitation to continue

The protest was scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, but police and paramilitary personnel prevented participants from reaching the designated area, where prohibitory orders are in force. Several protesters were detained from locations including Connaught Place, while many others were sent back.

The police had earlier denied permission for the demonstration and deployed personnel at key intersections and approach roads to prevent any gathering near Jantar Mantar. The district was divided into 20 sectors, with senior officers monitoring the situation.

CJP leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also detained at the Delhi airport upon their arrival in the national capital.