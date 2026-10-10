Italy Approves EUR 120M Tourism Housing Plan To Create 63,000 Beds

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Italy has granted final approval to 146 businesses under its Staff House program, advancing a EUR 120 million initiative aimed at providing 63,000 accommodation beds for tourism workers.

The Ministry of Tourism said the approved businesses can now proceed with their planned projects following the completion of administrative procedures and the publication of the relevant decrees.

The program seeks to address a persistent challenge in Italy's tourism industry: the shortage of affordable housing for employees in popular destinations, where high accommodation costs can make it difficult for businesses to recruit and retain staff.

Tourism Minister Gianmarco Mazzi described Staff House as the country's first comprehensive housing plan dedicated to the sector. He said the initiative would improve workers' living conditions while helping businesses attract employees and strengthen their competitiveness.

The government expects the development of additional staff accommodation to benefit both tourism workers and employers, particularly in areas where limited housing availability creates pressure on recruitment.

Unlike temporary support measures, the initiative is designed as a long-term response to workforce accommodation needs across the tourism industry.

With 146 businesses now receiving final approval, the program is moving from the administrative stage toward project implementation. The next phase will focus on delivering the planned accommodation facilities.

The initiative highlights Italy's efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure beyond visitor-facing services, recognizing affordable employee housing as an important factor in sustaining the sector's workforce and long-term growth.

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