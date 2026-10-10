RSF Accused of Killing Four Family Members in North Kordofan
(MENAFN) Four civilians belonging to the same family were reportedly killed by members of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan state, according to a local rights organization.
The Emergency Lawyers group said the incident began Monday when RSF personnel arrived at the family’s residence in Al-Mazroub, allegedly attempting to loot the property. Family members resisted the attempted theft, prompting the force to leave the area.
According to the group, RSF members returned the following day and killed four relatives. The circumstances surrounding the killings were not immediately detailed further, and the RSF had not issued a response to the allegations at the time of reporting.
The rights organization condemned the incident as a “grave violation of the right to life,” warning that continued attacks against civilians and their belongings pose serious risks amid the ongoing conflict and the absence of accountability for abuses.
Emergency Lawyers called for an independent and transparent investigation into the killings, urging authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. It also stressed the need for effective measures to safeguard civilians and protect their property from further attacks.
The latest allegations come amid reports of additional civilian deaths in North Kordofan. On Oct. 3, the Sudan Doctors Network said RSF forces had killed 25 civilians in Umm Badr. The RSF had not commented on that allegation either.
Meanwhile, fighting between Sudan’s army and the RSF has continued across North Kordofan, where government forces have recently made significant advances. The army is moving closer to establishing control over most of the state, although several locations, including Umm Badr and Jabra al-Sheikh, remain under RSF control.
The wider Kordofan region, comprising North, West and South Kordofan, has experienced renewed fighting between the rival forces since Oct. 25, adding to the challenges facing civilians in the area.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since 2023, following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary force into the country's regular military structure. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced approximately 13 million, while continued clashes and reported abuses have intensified concerns about civilian safety and humanitarian conditions.
The Emergency Lawyers group said the incident began Monday when RSF personnel arrived at the family’s residence in Al-Mazroub, allegedly attempting to loot the property. Family members resisted the attempted theft, prompting the force to leave the area.
According to the group, RSF members returned the following day and killed four relatives. The circumstances surrounding the killings were not immediately detailed further, and the RSF had not issued a response to the allegations at the time of reporting.
The rights organization condemned the incident as a “grave violation of the right to life,” warning that continued attacks against civilians and their belongings pose serious risks amid the ongoing conflict and the absence of accountability for abuses.
Emergency Lawyers called for an independent and transparent investigation into the killings, urging authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. It also stressed the need for effective measures to safeguard civilians and protect their property from further attacks.
The latest allegations come amid reports of additional civilian deaths in North Kordofan. On Oct. 3, the Sudan Doctors Network said RSF forces had killed 25 civilians in Umm Badr. The RSF had not commented on that allegation either.
Meanwhile, fighting between Sudan’s army and the RSF has continued across North Kordofan, where government forces have recently made significant advances. The army is moving closer to establishing control over most of the state, although several locations, including Umm Badr and Jabra al-Sheikh, remain under RSF control.
The wider Kordofan region, comprising North, West and South Kordofan, has experienced renewed fighting between the rival forces since Oct. 25, adding to the challenges facing civilians in the area.
Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since 2023, following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary force into the country's regular military structure. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced approximately 13 million, while continued clashes and reported abuses have intensified concerns about civilian safety and humanitarian conditions.
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