Trump Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Airports
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction Friday over Houthi attacks targeting two airports in Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed three people and injured 36 others.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump criticized the incidents when asked about the strikes, saying: "Not good. It’s not a good thing. I’m not happy about it."
His remarks followed a renewed wave of cross-border attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi group, raising concerns over the security of key civilian aviation facilities in the kingdom.
Saudi authorities said three Saudi citizens were killed in two attacks carried out Thursday against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The incidents also left dozens of people injured, according to the information provided by Saudi officials.
The attacks have drawn attention to the risks posed by continued cross-border strikes against major transportation hubs, particularly airports that serve civilian passengers and support regional travel.
Trump's response marked a public expression of concern over the latest violence, although he did not outline any specific measures Washington might take following the attacks.
The incidents come amid continued tensions involving the Houthis and regional governments, with Saudi Arabia facing renewed security concerns over attacks directed at its territory and critical infrastructure.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump criticized the incidents when asked about the strikes, saying: "Not good. It’s not a good thing. I’m not happy about it."
His remarks followed a renewed wave of cross-border attacks attributed to Yemen's Houthi group, raising concerns over the security of key civilian aviation facilities in the kingdom.
Saudi authorities said three Saudi citizens were killed in two attacks carried out Thursday against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The incidents also left dozens of people injured, according to the information provided by Saudi officials.
The attacks have drawn attention to the risks posed by continued cross-border strikes against major transportation hubs, particularly airports that serve civilian passengers and support regional travel.
Trump's response marked a public expression of concern over the latest violence, although he did not outline any specific measures Washington might take following the attacks.
The incidents come amid continued tensions involving the Houthis and regional governments, with Saudi Arabia facing renewed security concerns over attacks directed at its territory and critical infrastructure.
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