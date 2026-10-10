Europe Unites Against US Sanctions on ICC
(MENAFN) Seven European states and the European Union have denounced new U.S. sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), voicing support for the tribunal’s independence and its mandate to prosecute the gravest international crimes, officials said Friday.
Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Portugal added their voices to those of the EU, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands in criticizing the move by Washington.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on the U.S. social media platform X: “Denmark profoundly disagrees with the USA’s decision to impose sanctions against the ICC, which will have enormous consequences for the court’s work and for the investigation of the most serious international crimes.”
“Denmark confirms its unwavering support for the ICC,” he added.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Stockholm regretted the decision and that Sweden and the EU remained firmly behind the court’s role in delivering accountability and justice for victims. “Multilateralism and international institutions for ensuring accountability are needed more than ever at a time when violations of international law continue to cause immense suffering,” she said.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger called the measures “another stage of escalation,” arguing they also cast doubt on the sovereignty of the states that founded the court.
“We condemn these sanctions in the strongest possible terms,” she said, vowing that Austria and its partners would keep working to shield the court and its staff.
“Especially small states like Austria rely on international law applying to everyone, regardless of how large or powerful a state may be,” she added.
Portugal also condemned the sanctions, saying they undermine the independent exercise of international justice and the fight against impunity for serious crimes. It insisted that institutions defending international law must be free to fulfill their mandates without pressure or interference.
ICC hits back
The ICC forcefully rejected the penalties, calling them an attempt to obstruct justice and an “assault on the rule of law.”
Court President Tomoko Akane said the institution would press on with its work “with independence and impartiality.”
EU response
The EU labeled the U.S. announcement “deeply regrettable” and said it was ready to take steps to safeguard the court’s operations. It added that the six-month window before the sanctions take effect leaves room for dialogue.
European Council President Antonio Costa said international justice must be defended and that lasting peace depends on accountability. He said the EU would take appropriate action to protect the ICC and would keep backing the court and the Rome Statute system through political, diplomatic, financial and practical means.
Belgium urged activation of the EU Blocking Statute to protect the court and those who support its work.
Switzerland said it opposed “sanctions, threats or other measures” meant to weaken the ICC’s independence.
The Netherlands, the court’s host country, called the sanctions an “undesirable new escalation” and pledged continued support.
Washington’s stance
The reactions came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions. He said President Donald Trump would not permit the court to prosecute Americans, and he threatened to “end the ICC” unless it stopped what he described as its “threats.”
Denmark, Sweden, Austria and Portugal added their voices to those of the EU, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands in criticizing the move by Washington.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on the U.S. social media platform X: “Denmark profoundly disagrees with the USA’s decision to impose sanctions against the ICC, which will have enormous consequences for the court’s work and for the investigation of the most serious international crimes.”
“Denmark confirms its unwavering support for the ICC,” he added.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Stockholm regretted the decision and that Sweden and the EU remained firmly behind the court’s role in delivering accountability and justice for victims. “Multilateralism and international institutions for ensuring accountability are needed more than ever at a time when violations of international law continue to cause immense suffering,” she said.
Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger called the measures “another stage of escalation,” arguing they also cast doubt on the sovereignty of the states that founded the court.
“We condemn these sanctions in the strongest possible terms,” she said, vowing that Austria and its partners would keep working to shield the court and its staff.
“Especially small states like Austria rely on international law applying to everyone, regardless of how large or powerful a state may be,” she added.
Portugal also condemned the sanctions, saying they undermine the independent exercise of international justice and the fight against impunity for serious crimes. It insisted that institutions defending international law must be free to fulfill their mandates without pressure or interference.
ICC hits back
The ICC forcefully rejected the penalties, calling them an attempt to obstruct justice and an “assault on the rule of law.”
Court President Tomoko Akane said the institution would press on with its work “with independence and impartiality.”
EU response
The EU labeled the U.S. announcement “deeply regrettable” and said it was ready to take steps to safeguard the court’s operations. It added that the six-month window before the sanctions take effect leaves room for dialogue.
European Council President Antonio Costa said international justice must be defended and that lasting peace depends on accountability. He said the EU would take appropriate action to protect the ICC and would keep backing the court and the Rome Statute system through political, diplomatic, financial and practical means.
Belgium urged activation of the EU Blocking Statute to protect the court and those who support its work.
Switzerland said it opposed “sanctions, threats or other measures” meant to weaken the ICC’s independence.
The Netherlands, the court’s host country, called the sanctions an “undesirable new escalation” and pledged continued support.
Washington’s stance
The reactions came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions. He said President Donald Trump would not permit the court to prosecute Americans, and he threatened to “end the ICC” unless it stopped what he described as its “threats.”
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