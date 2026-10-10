Trump Keeps Military Action Against Iran on the Table
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Washington could still take action against Iran, while claiming that Tehran’s military capabilities and economic conditions had deteriorated significantly amid the ongoing conflict.
Asked on Friday whether a potential US response might be delayed until after the November 3 midterm elections, which were approximately three weeks away, Trump did not rule out acting sooner.
"We may. We will see."
"But I think that they’re failing badly. Their country is failing badly. Their military is defeated. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have 300% inflation, and Iran is in very bad shape," he told reporters.
Trump did not provide further details about the measures his administration might consider, nor did he establish a timeline for any possible action. His comments left open the possibility of additional US involvement as tensions with Tehran continue.
The remarks come amid a conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, while commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was effectively halted.
The prolonged confrontation has disrupted a major international energy route, contributing to higher global energy prices and increasing concerns about the stability of oil supplies. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for global energy shipments, making the disruption of maritime traffic a significant concern for energy markets and international trade.
Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to produce a lasting resolution. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. The arrangement was intended to halt hostilities and create a path toward negotiations.
However, implementation has stalled amid disagreements between the two sides, including disputes over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump’s latest comments indicate that the possibility of further military action remains under consideration, even as diplomatic efforts have sought to contain the conflict. With no clear timeline for a potential US response and key elements of the June agreement still unresolved, uncertainty continues to surround the next stage of relations between Washington and Tehran.
Asked on Friday whether a potential US response might be delayed until after the November 3 midterm elections, which were approximately three weeks away, Trump did not rule out acting sooner.
"We may. We will see."
"But I think that they’re failing badly. Their country is failing badly. Their military is defeated. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have 300% inflation, and Iran is in very bad shape," he told reporters.
Trump did not provide further details about the measures his administration might consider, nor did he establish a timeline for any possible action. His comments left open the possibility of additional US involvement as tensions with Tehran continue.
The remarks come amid a conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, while commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was effectively halted.
The prolonged confrontation has disrupted a major international energy route, contributing to higher global energy prices and increasing concerns about the stability of oil supplies. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for global energy shipments, making the disruption of maritime traffic a significant concern for energy markets and international trade.
Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to produce a lasting resolution. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. The arrangement was intended to halt hostilities and create a path toward negotiations.
However, implementation has stalled amid disagreements between the two sides, including disputes over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump’s latest comments indicate that the possibility of further military action remains under consideration, even as diplomatic efforts have sought to contain the conflict. With no clear timeline for a potential US response and key elements of the June agreement still unresolved, uncertainty continues to surround the next stage of relations between Washington and Tehran.
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