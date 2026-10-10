Saudi Arabia Demands UN Act on Houthi Attacks
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has pressed the UN Security Council to confront the escalating Houthi assault in Yemen, warning Friday that the violence endangers civilians, regional stability and global shipping.
Speaking at a Council meeting, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz M. Alwasil, called for decisive action. “The Security Council must assess the risks of these developments and the threats resulting therefrom with the highest degree of responsibility,” he said.
“These rapid developments in Yemen and the continued escalation by the terrorist Houthi militias must be addressed by the Council,” he added.
Threat reaches beyond Yemen
Alwasil cautioned that strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure, combined with threats to maritime navigation, carry consequences well beyond Yemen and the wider Middle East. He said disruption to maritime security imperils international trade, the global economy and supply chains.
The envoy underlined the strategic weight of keeping the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait open to safe passage.
He accused the Houthis of sustaining hostile activity against Yemenis, neighboring states and the broader region, pointing to a “dangerous escalation” that includes attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and vital facilities inside Saudi Arabia.
Peace efforts at risk
Alwasil warned that pursuing military escalation in place of a peaceful settlement would prolong Yemen’s crisis and deepen the population’s suffering. He added that the escalation jeopardizes regional and international efforts toward a comprehensive political solution.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls upon the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, and in stopping the Houthi attacks that threaten the security of the kingdom and the region and the safety of international navigation,” Alwasil said.
The ambassador reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to security and stability and to ending the suffering of the Yemeni people. He said the kingdom would keep backing “every serious effort” toward a comprehensive, sustainable political solution that preserves Yemen’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.
Speaking at a Council meeting, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz M. Alwasil, called for decisive action. “The Security Council must assess the risks of these developments and the threats resulting therefrom with the highest degree of responsibility,” he said.
“These rapid developments in Yemen and the continued escalation by the terrorist Houthi militias must be addressed by the Council,” he added.
Threat reaches beyond Yemen
Alwasil cautioned that strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure, combined with threats to maritime navigation, carry consequences well beyond Yemen and the wider Middle East. He said disruption to maritime security imperils international trade, the global economy and supply chains.
The envoy underlined the strategic weight of keeping the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait open to safe passage.
He accused the Houthis of sustaining hostile activity against Yemenis, neighboring states and the broader region, pointing to a “dangerous escalation” that includes attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and vital facilities inside Saudi Arabia.
Peace efforts at risk
Alwasil warned that pursuing military escalation in place of a peaceful settlement would prolong Yemen’s crisis and deepen the population’s suffering. He added that the escalation jeopardizes regional and international efforts toward a comprehensive political solution.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls upon the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, and in stopping the Houthi attacks that threaten the security of the kingdom and the region and the safety of international navigation,” Alwasil said.
The ambassador reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to security and stability and to ending the suffering of the Yemeni people. He said the kingdom would keep backing “every serious effort” toward a comprehensive, sustainable political solution that preserves Yemen’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.
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