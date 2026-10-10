Malaysia Backs Egypt's Bid For Closer ASEAN Engagement

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (NNN) -- Malaysia has expressed support for Egypt's proposal to formalise its engagement with ASEAN by pursuing Sectoral Dialogue Partner status, according to a joint statement issued in conjunction with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's state visit to Malaysia.

The statement said Malaysia welcomed Egypt's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) in 2016 and believed closer engagement would further strengthen Egypt's relations with all ASEAN member states.

“Malaysia believes this cooperation will further solidify Egypt's relations with all ASEAN member states,” the statement said.

Malaysia also looked forward to Egypt's support for ASEAN in exploring cooperation with the African Union (AU), as the regional grouping continued to expand its relations with other regions to strengthen resilience.

The two countries also expressed their commitment to working together to achieve peace and stability in the Gulf region and West Asia, including the Strait of Hormuz.

They underscored“the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation, according to international law,” the statement said.

On the Horn of Africa and Sudan, both leaders affirmed the importance of maintaining peace, security, and stability, while emphasising respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region.

They urged all parties to refrain from unilateral measures or arrangements that would allow access to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in violation of the sovereign rights of coastal countries.

“The governance and security of the Red Sea are the exclusive responsibility of its coastal countries,” the statement said, while underscoring the importance of freedom of navigation and unimpeded international trade in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

On water security, Malaysia recognised the importance of the Nile River to Egypt, while both sides stressed the need to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid unilateral actions that could undermine cooperative frameworks.

They urged Nile Basin countries to strengthen dialogue to achieve mutual benefits and consensus, and reach a mutually acceptable agreement in accordance with international law.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to active cooperation through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement, Group of 77, and D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation.

On BRICS, Malaysia expressed its aspiration to become a member, and it hopes to work closely with Egypt and other member states towards that goal, while advancing the Global South agenda.

--NNN