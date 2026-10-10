Azerbaijan's Life Expectancy Exceeds 77 Years, Health Official Says

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Non-communicable diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent in Azerbaijan, Ramik Guliyev, head of the Health Policy Department at the Ministry of Health, has said.

Guliyev made the remarks at an international scientific and practical conference dedicated to World Lung Health Day, organized by the Ministry of Health and the Scientific Research Institute of Lung Diseases.

Reviewing medical and biological trends in recent years, Guliyev said non-communicable diseases had become dominant.

He also highlighted the increase in life expectancy, noting that the global average has exceeded 73 years, while life expectancy in Azerbaijan surpassed 77 years by the end of 2025.

Guliyev emphasized the importance of ensuring that people enjoy their additional years of life in good health, adding that non-communicable diseases have assumed a greater role alongside rising life expectancy.