Farid Gayibov Says Baku Successfully Hosted Aquatics World Cup

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Baku has been selected as the world's sports capital this year and has already hosted numerous sporting events, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has said.

“We have hosted many events already. Finally, our Swimming Federation has also been very active. This is very good for us. Last week, we had the opportunity to host the World Cup. I think the competition was very successful,” Gayibov said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the European Aquatics Congress held in Baku.

Gayibov said Azerbaijan had a strong interest in sports and had organized numerous major competitions, highlighting the European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and other multi-sport events.

He noted that athletes had the opportunity to compete at the World Cup and expressed confidence that they would achieve strong results at upcoming European and world championships, as well as at the Olympic Games.

The minister added that Azerbaijan was promoting aquatic sports through a range of initiatives beyond hosting international competitions and congresses. These efforts include implementing various projects and inviting foreign specialists to contribute to the development of the sector.