Azerbaijan's Fixed Capital Investment Rises 10.9%
Azerbaijan's investment in fixed capital reached AZN 14.69 billion in January–September 2026, marking a 10.9% increase compared with the same period last year.
According to AzerNEWS, citing the State Statistical Committee, total investment amounted to AZN 14.6886 billion during the first nine months of the year.
Investment in the non-oil and gas sector totalled AZN 9.8134 billion, representing a 3.1% year-on-year increase.
Non-oil and gas investment accounted for approximately 66.8% of total fixed capital investment during the reporting period. The figures indicate continued growth in investment activity, with the non-oil economy attracting the larger share of capital spending.
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