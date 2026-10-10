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Pakistani PM Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

Pakistani PM Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-10 06:07:28

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 10, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan

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AzerNews

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