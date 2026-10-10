Russian Forces Attack Firefighters Tackling Blaze In Dnipropetrovsk Region
“In the evening of October 9, while firefighters were tackling a blaze at warehouses belonging to logistics companies in the Dnipro district, Russian forces shelled emergency responders again. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured,” the statement said.Read also: Kyiv region hit by Russian attack s: Six injured, 28 sites damaged
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 9, Russian troops attacked warehouses belonging to a logistics company in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region for a second time.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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