Russian Forces Attack Firefighters Tackling Blaze In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“In the evening of October 9, while firefighters were tackling a blaze at warehouses belonging to logistics companies in the Dnipro district, Russian forces shelled emergency responders again. Fortunately, no rescuers were injured,” the statement said.

Kyiv region hit by Russians: Six injured, 28 sites damaged

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 9, Russian troops attacked warehouses belonging to a logistics company in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region for a second time.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine