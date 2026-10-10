Russian Attack Damages Tax Service Administrative Buildings In Mykolaiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Tax Service reported this on Telegram.

"Overnight, an enemy attack damaged the administrative building of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in the Mykolaiv region and the premises of one of the tax service's units. Fortunately, no employees were injured," the statement said.

The buildings sustained varying degrees of damage, ranging from shattered windows and doors to destroyed walls. The blast wave damaged offices, computer equipment and furniture.

Russian forces attack industrial and energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv, killing man

Damage assessment is currently underway, and restoration work is beginning.

Earlier reports said that Mykolaiv's energy and industrial infrastructure came under attack overnight. An apartment building, retail establishments, office premises and administrative buildings were also damaged.