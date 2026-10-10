Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To 12, Including Three Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post.

"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. As of now, sadly, twelve people have been confirmed killed, including three children. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," Zelensky said.

Another 14 people were injured, two of them in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives. Information is being verified about 12 other people who may have been at the site.

Russian forces attack railway infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one person injured

All emergency services are at the scene, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"Overnight, thirteen of our regions came under attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and railway facilities have been damaged," Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that "last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities."

"Different signals are needed. Russia must understand that it needs to stop the war, and for that to happen, Russia must feel its losses. Right now, it is our long-range capabilities that are ensuring this. And we will respond to Russian strikes. I thank everyone who is helping," he said.

At 04:48 on Saturday, October 10, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Earlier reports said eight people had been killed, including three children, and 16 injured, including three children.

Sunday, October 11, has been declared a day of mourning in the city.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration