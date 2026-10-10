UAE Says Flydubai Co-Pilot Planned Suicide Attack On Israeli Airport

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: United Arab Emirates authorities say a Flydubai co-pilot accused of attacking the captain during a September 30 flight intended to crash the aircraft at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said investigators believe the alleged plot was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, according to state news agency WAM.

Investigators found that the 29-year-old suspect had taken two previous flights to Tel Aviv to study the route and familiarize himself with the airport. He had previously worked for several airlines, including Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc, before joining Flydubai in January.

Authorities said the suspect had met the airline's professional and security requirements during recruitment, with no warning signs of extremist beliefs identified at the time.

According to prosecutors, the suspect acted alone and confessed to planning the attack. Investigators also said he had prepared by consuming extremist material and taking boxing lessons.

Flight FZ1073 departed Dubai for Tel Aviv with 174 people aboard. During the flight, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Indian captain Smit Machchhar, triggering a struggle in the cockpit and a sharp loss of altitude.

Passengers and crew reportedly helped subdue the suspect, while two reserve pilots took control of the aircraft. The plane landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where both pilots received medical treatment.

Authorities have not officially identified the suspect. The investigation has not indicated wrongdoing by Flydubai.