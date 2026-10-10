Chattogram Launches Bangladesh's First Dedicated Cycle Track

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Chattogram has inaugurated a 2.2-kilometer dedicated cycling track along Airport Road, marking a new step toward promoting sustainable urban transportation in Bangladesh.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the facility on October 9, describing it as the beginning of broader efforts to develop cycling infrastructure across the port city.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister emphasized that cycling and walking facilities should be considered essential urban amenities, enabling residents to commute, exercise, and enjoy outdoor activities safely.

He also called on Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Sahadat Hossain to expand pedestrian facilities, including walking spaces along canal banks, to improve public access to recreational areas.

The mayor said the cycle track forms part of the corporation's broader initiative to upgrade Airport Road and improve the city's appearance. He added that plans to introduce the facility had been under consideration for some time.

Track connects airport with elevated expressway

The new facility was developed under the Chattogram Airport Road Expansion and Other Physical Infrastructure Development Project, implemented by the city corporation.

The 2.2-kilometer stretch connects Shah Amanat International Airport with the elevated expressway. The four-lane road also features sidewalks on both sides, a central island separated by curbs, and landscaped pedestrian space.

City authorities expect the project to encourage environmentally friendly transportation while enhancing the urban landscape.

Following the inauguration, the finance minister, mayor, invited guests, and cyclists took part in a ride along the newly opened track.

The city corporation has indicated that additional cycling routes will be developed gradually to support safer and more accessible mobility across Chattogram.