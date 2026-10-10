ACI Beverages Brings Maccoffee To Bangladesh
The launch expands ACI Beverages' product portfolio as the company seeks to capitalize on growing interest in coffee and other hot beverages in the local market.
The official launch ceremony was held on October 7, 2026, at a flagship Shwapno outlet in Banasree D Block.
Initially, consumers will be able to purchase MacCoffee Original and MacCoffee Gold in jars. The partners also plan to introduce local packaging and expand the product range over time.
MacCoffee is an internationally established brand available in more than 60 countries. Its entry into Bangladesh is expected to strengthen the presence of international coffee products in the country's expanding beverage market.
ACI Beverages entered the category through the distribution of Sunquick fruit concentrates and fruit drinks before introducing ACI Electrolyte Drinks. The addition of MacCoffee represents a further step in diversifying its offerings.
Senior officials from both companies attended the launch, including Rezaul Islam, president of ACI Consumer Brands, and Zakir Ibne Hai, executive director and chief operating officer of ACI Food and Beverage.
Empire International was represented by director Pradeep Chauhan and general manager Tan BoonHua. Kenichiro Kawamoto, country chairperson of Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd., Dhaka Branch, also attended the event.
The partnership aims to establish MacCoffee more firmly in Bangladesh through broader distribution, local packaging, and future product introductions.
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