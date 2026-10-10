Guangzhou High-Speed Rail Station Handles Record 1M Passengers In A Day
According to the South China Morning Post, the station operated 1,252 trains that day, with high-speed rail services running at intervals as short as 40 seconds during peak periods.
The surge coincided with China's weeklong National Day holiday, which began on October 1 and traditionally triggers one of the country's busiest annual travel periods. This year's holiday also overlapped with the Mid-Autumn Festival, further increasing demand for transportation.
China's national railway network recorded approximately 25.2 million passenger trips on October 1, marking a daily record, according to reports. China State Railway Group had earlier projected around 284 million passenger trips across the late-September and early-October holiday travel period.
The volume highlights the scale of China's railway operations, particularly at major transportation hubs serving densely populated urban regions.
Guangzhou South is a key high-speed rail interchange connecting southern China with major cities across the country. Its ability to accommodate heavy passenger flows reflects the extensive capacity of China's high-speed rail infrastructure.
The record traffic also underscores the operational demands placed on railway authorities during major national holidays, when millions of people travel for family reunions, tourism, and leisure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment