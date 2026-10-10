Guangzhou High-Speed Rail Station Handles Record 1M Passengers In A Day

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Guangzhou South Railway Station in China reportedly served more than 1 million passengers in a single day on October 1, setting a new record amid heavy travel demand during the National Day holiday.

According to the South China Morning Post, the station operated 1,252 trains that day, with high-speed rail services running at intervals as short as 40 seconds during peak periods.

The surge coincided with China's weeklong National Day holiday, which began on October 1 and traditionally triggers one of the country's busiest annual travel periods. This year's holiday also overlapped with the Mid-Autumn Festival, further increasing demand for transportation.

China's national railway network recorded approximately 25.2 million passenger trips on October 1, marking a daily record, according to reports. China State Railway Group had earlier projected around 284 million passenger trips across the late-September and early-October holiday travel period.

The volume highlights the scale of China's railway operations, particularly at major transportation hubs serving densely populated urban regions.

Guangzhou South is a key high-speed rail interchange connecting southern China with major cities across the country. Its ability to accommodate heavy passenger flows reflects the extensive capacity of China's high-speed rail infrastructure.

The record traffic also underscores the operational demands placed on railway authorities during major national holidays, when millions of people travel for family reunions, tourism, and leisure.