Cox's Bazar Beach Draws Large Crowds During Weekend Holiday

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Cox's Bazar sea beach attracted a large number of tourists and local visitors on October 9 as improving weather brought renewed activity to the country's popular coastal destination.

Kolatoli, Sugandha, and Laboni points were crowded with visitors in the afternoon, with families and groups of friends enjoying the sea views, taking photographs, and spending time along the shoreline, said BSS in a report.

Despite the growing crowds, lifeguards remained on duty at major beach points, while red flags were displayed as a precaution during low tide to alert visitors to potential risks from the sea.

According to BSS, Sea-Safe Lifeguard supervisor Saifullah Sifat said safety teams were monitoring conditions and working to prevent accidents involving tourists entering the water.

Visitors also explored other attractions across the district, including Marine Drive and Himchhari Waterfall, adding to the holiday activity throughout the area.

Cox's Bazar district administration said it was monitoring tourism-related activities to protect visitors from overcharging and harassment. Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman Sayem said tourist safety and proper management of the industry remained key priorities.

Local residents also reported increased foot traffic as the weekend began. Visitor Humayra Yasmin, who traveled from Dhaka, said the improved weather made her family trip particularly enjoyable.

Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar Civil Society President Abu Morshed Chowdhury Khoka called for greater public awareness to maintain safety and protect the coastal environment as visitor numbers rise.

Authorities and tourism stakeholders continue to emphasize responsible behavior to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for beachgoers.