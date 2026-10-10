Ukraine Reaffirms Support for ICC Amid US Sanctions
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reiterated its commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC), emphasizing its support for the tribunal’s “independence and integrity” following the announcement of new US sanctions targeting the institution.
In a statement issued Friday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the country remained committed to the court as a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC and governs its operations.
“As a State Party to the Rome Statute, Ukraine reaffirms its support for the International Criminal Court and for its independence and integrity,” the ministry said.
Kyiv described the tribunal as an important institution in its efforts to pursue accountability for alleged Russian atrocities and secure justice for those affected by the war.
The ministry stressed that the court plays a significant role in addressing alleged international crimes and providing a legal framework for holding individuals accountable. It also reaffirmed Ukraine’s intention to cooperate with other countries that are parties to the Rome Statute.
“We remain committed to working with other States Parties to the Rome Statute to ensure the Court's effective functioning,” the statement added.
The Ukrainian position came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that sanctions against the ICC were being implemented. His announcement followed the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge who also served as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.
Rubio criticized the court and threatened to "end the ICC" unless it stopped what he described as its "threats."
The US measures have added to tensions surrounding the tribunal’s role and its relationship with Washington, as Ukraine has emphasized the importance of maintaining international mechanisms for investigating and prosecuting alleged crimes committed during armed conflicts.
The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, is an independent international tribunal responsible for prosecuting individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. Its work is governed by the Rome Statute, which establishes the legal framework for its jurisdiction and proceedings.
Ukraine’s statement reinforces Kyiv’s stated reliance on international legal institutions as part of its efforts to seek accountability for alleged violations during Russia’s war against the country. It also highlights the differing positions surrounding the court, with Ukraine defending its role while the US administration has announced sanctions and issued warnings against the institution.
In a statement issued Friday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the country remained committed to the court as a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC and governs its operations.
“As a State Party to the Rome Statute, Ukraine reaffirms its support for the International Criminal Court and for its independence and integrity,” the ministry said.
Kyiv described the tribunal as an important institution in its efforts to pursue accountability for alleged Russian atrocities and secure justice for those affected by the war.
The ministry stressed that the court plays a significant role in addressing alleged international crimes and providing a legal framework for holding individuals accountable. It also reaffirmed Ukraine’s intention to cooperate with other countries that are parties to the Rome Statute.
“We remain committed to working with other States Parties to the Rome Statute to ensure the Court's effective functioning,” the statement added.
The Ukrainian position came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that sanctions against the ICC were being implemented. His announcement followed the awarding of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge who also served as the United Nations high commissioner for human rights.
Rubio criticized the court and threatened to "end the ICC" unless it stopped what he described as its "threats."
The US measures have added to tensions surrounding the tribunal’s role and its relationship with Washington, as Ukraine has emphasized the importance of maintaining international mechanisms for investigating and prosecuting alleged crimes committed during armed conflicts.
The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, is an independent international tribunal responsible for prosecuting individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. Its work is governed by the Rome Statute, which establishes the legal framework for its jurisdiction and proceedings.
Ukraine’s statement reinforces Kyiv’s stated reliance on international legal institutions as part of its efforts to seek accountability for alleged violations during Russia’s war against the country. It also highlights the differing positions surrounding the court, with Ukraine defending its role while the US administration has announced sanctions and issued warnings against the institution.
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