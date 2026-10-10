Egypt Condemns Attacks On Riyadh Airport And Saudi Airlines Aircraft
In a statement on Friday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry described the attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and reaffirmed Egypt's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in measures taken to safeguard its security, sovereignty and citizens.
The ministry warned that such attacks and the targeting of air traffic undermine regional and international security and stability.
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