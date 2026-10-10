France Ships Ammunition to Lebanon’s Army Amid Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) France has delivered a shipment of ammunition to the Lebanese army, the military said Friday, as Beirut works to bolster its forces under mounting security pressure.
The cargo arrived at the Port of Beirut as “a donation from the French authorities,” the army command said in a statement. The military described the delivery as part of continuing cooperation between the Lebanese and French armed forces, saying it was meant to help troops carry out their duties amid challenges facing the country.
The statement gave no details on the type, quantity or value of the ammunition.
Second foreign aid delivery in two days
The French shipment followed a package from the European Union a day earlier, according to Lebanon’s official news agency. The consignment included engineering and transport vehicles, electricity generators and other equipment. The agency said the aid was aimed at strengthening army units and covering the logistical needs of their missions nationwide.
In late September, the army announced it had received 47 Humvee military vehicles and five trucks at the Port of Beirut under U.S. military assistance programs.
The deliveries come as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, putting added strain on the army.
Israeli attacks persist despite deal
Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing and wounding thousands of people, according to the supplied account.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a U.S.-sponsored framework agreement in Washington that calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. It also provides for the Lebanese army to deploy in areas Israeli forces vacate.
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon have nonetheless continued, and Israeli troops still control parts of the south, including land occupied for decades and areas seized in more recent operations.
The cargo arrived at the Port of Beirut as “a donation from the French authorities,” the army command said in a statement. The military described the delivery as part of continuing cooperation between the Lebanese and French armed forces, saying it was meant to help troops carry out their duties amid challenges facing the country.
The statement gave no details on the type, quantity or value of the ammunition.
Second foreign aid delivery in two days
The French shipment followed a package from the European Union a day earlier, according to Lebanon’s official news agency. The consignment included engineering and transport vehicles, electricity generators and other equipment. The agency said the aid was aimed at strengthening army units and covering the logistical needs of their missions nationwide.
In late September, the army announced it had received 47 Humvee military vehicles and five trucks at the Port of Beirut under U.S. military assistance programs.
The deliveries come as Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, putting added strain on the army.
Israeli attacks persist despite deal
Israel has carried out attacks on Lebanon since March 2, killing and wounding thousands of people, according to the supplied account.
On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a U.S.-sponsored framework agreement in Washington that calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. It also provides for the Lebanese army to deploy in areas Israeli forces vacate.
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon have nonetheless continued, and Israeli troops still control parts of the south, including land occupied for decades and areas seized in more recent operations.
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