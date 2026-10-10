A Story Of Survival, Forgiveness, And Faith In Divinely Directed Destiny

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - October 10, 2026 - In Divinely Directed Destiny, Paula Taylor opens the door to a childhood marked by pain, confusion, and violence, and walks readers through how she chose love instead of bitterness.

This is not a polished story told from a distance. It is direct and deeply personal. Paula writes about growing up in a home where fear was normal, and safety was never guaranteed. Her mother's drinking led to nights of chaos, broken windows, and terrifying threats. At fourteen, Paula survived third-degree burns after boiling water was poured down her back. Soon after, she entered foster care, an experience that unexpectedly became a turning point in her life.

What sets this book apart is not only what happened to her, but how she responded.

Throughout the memoir, Paula returns to one steady belief: God was watching over her. Even in the darkest moments, she believed there was purpose beyond the pain. While others might have grown hardened, she made a choice early in life to forgive. She writes openly about forgiving her mother, not years later in therapy, but in the moment. That decision shaped everything that followed.

The book traces her move to live with her father, a man who offered stability and practical life lessons. He taught her how to cook, manage money, drive, and take responsibility. Under his care, she experienced what love felt like without fear attached to it. That foundation carried her into adulthood.

Readers will follow Paula through early marriage, young motherhood, divorce, financial struggle, and unconventional jobs. She does not hide the messy parts. She shares working as a bookmaker in Los Angeles, being arrested more than once, and standing before a judge who warned her that the next arrest would mean prison. Instead of spiraling, she walked away from that life and searched for another path.

Again and again, her story returns to the same theme: love is stronger than hate. Service is stronger than resentment. Faith is stronger than fear.

Even after everything she endured, Paula became a mother, grandmother, business owner, foster parent, and caregiver. She built businesses, opened her home to others, and chose to serve. She does not present herself as perfect. She presents herself as guided.

Divinely Directed Destiny is ultimately about breaking cycles. It is about refusing to pass pain to the next generation. It is about believing that your beginning does not determine your ending. Paula's voice is steady, honest, and grounded in Scripture, but the message reaches beyond religion. It speaks to anyone who has survived something they did not deserve and is determined not to let it define them.

This memoir is for readers who believe in redemption, in second chances, and in the quiet strength it takes to forgive.

Paula Taylor's story is not just about surviving hardship. It is about walking forward with purpose, trusting that even the hardest chapters can lead somewhere better.

Divinely Directed Destiny is available now.

About the Author

Paula Taylor, known to many as PT, is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, entrepreneur, former foster and resource mother, and lifelong woman of faith. From founding a 24-hour childcare business to owning a limousine service and serving others throughout her life, she has built her journey around love, resilience, service, and trust in God.