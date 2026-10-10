Comfort Keepers Of Fort Worth Releases Free Dementia Care Digital Handbook For Tarrant County Families

MENAFN - GetNews) New resource helps local families recognize early signs of dementia, make homes safer, and connect with Fort Worth-area support programs

FORT WORTH, Texas - October 10th, 2026 - Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth, a leading provider of uplifting in-home senior care in Tarrant County, today announced the release of a free dementia care guide for local families:“Caring for a Loved One with Dementia at Home: A Fort Worth Family Guide.” The guide is available now on the Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth website.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, hundreds of thousands of Texans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease, and the majority are cared for at home by family members - often with little formal training or support. The new guide was created to give those families practical, local answers.

The guide covers the early warning signs of dementia, day-to-day caregiving strategies such as consistent routines and calm communication, room-by-room home safety adjustments, and guidance on when families should consider professional in-home support. It also highlights Fort Worth-area resources, including the Alzheimer's Association North Central Texas Chapter, the James L. West Center for Dementia Care, Dementia Friendly Fort Worth, and the Area Agency on Aging of Tarrant County.

“Families usually reach out to us in a moment of crisis - after a fall, a wandering scare, or a caregiver hitting a wall,” said Scott Van Duinen, the licensed, professional agency, Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth.“We developed this guide so Fort Worth families can prepare. Dementia care at home is absolutely possible - but no one should have to figure it out alone.”

Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth provides specialized Alzheimer's and dementia care built on the company's Interactive Caregiving philosophy - engaging clients in daily life rather than simply doing tasks for them. Experienced, screened caregivers support families throughout Fort Worth, Tanglewood, Benbrook, Saginaw, Lake Worth, Azle, and the wider Tarrant County area with services ranging from a few hours of respite care to 24-hour support per week.

The dementia care guide is free to read and share. Families with questions about in-home dementia support can schedule a free care consultation by calling (817) 381-7902

About Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth

Comfort Keepers of Fort Worth provides in-home senior care across Tarrant County, including companion care, personal care, respite care, end-of-life support and assistance, and specialized Alzheimer's and dementia care. Part of a global network of more than 700 offices, Comfort Keepers has been Elevating the Human Spirit since 1998 through its unique Interactive Caregiving approach. Each office is locally owned and independently operated. The office has served families in greater Fort Worth for more than 20 years and has a team of seasoned care coordinators, schedulers, recruiters and other staff dedicated to providing uplifting care. Learn more at