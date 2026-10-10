True Performance Rehabilitation Center In Rancho Santa Fe Provides Measurable Care For Concussion And Balance Recovery

MENAFN - GetNews)"At the modern True Performance clinic in Rancho Santa Fe, a patient undergoes a specialist-guided neurological and balance evaluation using advanced technology, including the GyroStim system, for concussion and vertigo rehabilitation."True Performance, a chiropractic- and rehabilitation-led clinic in Rancho Santa Fe, California, provides assessment-driven neurological rehabilitation for post-concussion symptoms, vertigo, balance disorders, and recovery after brain injury or stroke. Led by Dr. Jeff McWhorter, D.C., the program combines vestibular exercises, GyroStim therapy, neurofeedback, and cognitive training, with re-testing to track progress.

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA - October 10, 2026 - True Performance, a chiropractic- and rehabilitation-led clinic in Rancho Santa Fe, provides structured neurological rehabilitation for patients living with lingering post-concussion symptoms, persistent dizziness, vertigo, and balance problems, as well as those recovering from traumatic brain injury or stroke. Led by founder Dr. Jeff McWhorter, D.C., the rehabilitation center in Rancho Santa Fe, C begins each case with an in-depth assessment of balance, eye movement, coordination, and reaction time. Those findings shape a program that is retested as the patient progresses, with the goal of a gradual, measurable return to work, school, sport, and everyday life.

When Symptoms Outlast the Injury

For many people, a concussion or inner-ear problem does not end when the initial injury heals. Headaches, dizziness, trouble focusing on a screen, or a sense of unsteadiness in a crowded store can linger for weeks or months. Athletes may struggle to get back to practice. Working professionals may find a full day at the desk harder to manage. Parents often want clearer answers about when a child can return to the classroom or the field.

These symptoms can be hard to pin down because they involve several systems working together: the inner ear, the visual system, and the brain's processing of movement and position. That complexity has fueled interest in rehabilitation approaches that measure function directly and track change over time.

Patients across North County San Diego are increasingly looking for non-surgical, non-drug options that can work alongside the care they already receive from their physicians. A neurological rehabilitation center that combines objective testing with gradual, supervised exercise is one way to meet that need.

How the Program Works

At the rehabilitation center in Rancho Santa Fe, care starts with a first visit of about 90 minutes. The evaluation looks at balance, visual processing, eye movement, coordination, attention, and reaction time. Results guide the order, intensity, and combination of therapies in each plan.

Depending on those findings, care may include:



Vestibular and eye-movement exercises designed to help the brain coordinate balance and visual tracking

GyroStim therapy, a computer-guided rotating chair that challenges motion, balance, and visual tracking in a controlled setting

Neurofeedback and qEEG brain mapping, which give the care team a view of brain activity patterns and may support self-regulation training

Cognitive training focused on attention, processing speed, and reaction time

Scheduled re-testing, so patients and families can see how function changes over time Ongoing coordination with each patient's physicians

Sessions begin at the patient's current tolerance and build gradually. Rather than following a fixed protocol, the team adjusts the plan as new test results come in. Response to care varies from person to person.

“A lot of the people who come to us have been told their scans look fine, but they still don't feel like themselves,” said Dr. Jeff McWhorter, D.C., founder, president, and operator of True Performance.“Our job is to measure what's actually going on with their balance, their eyes, and their reaction time, and then build a plan around those numbers. When we retest and a patient can see that progress on paper, it changes how they approach their recovery.”

A Measurement-Based Approach to Neurological Care

True Performance describes itself as a chiropractic- and rehabilitation-led clinic rather than a medical doctor's office, and it works alongside patients' physicians instead of replacing them. Dr. McWhorter, who earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University, focuses his practice on functional neurology, concussion rehabilitation, and performance. He plans each rehabilitation program and sets the parameters for GyroStim sessions, while the clinic's neurofeedback protocols are shaped with input from board-certified neurofeedback consultants.

GyroStim therapy is offered at the Rancho Santa Fe location. As a rehabilitation center in Rancho Santa Fe, CA, serving an active community, the clinic also provides baseline concussion testing, a 10- to 15-minute pre-season assessment that gives athletes and their families a reference point if a head injury occurs later in the season.

“We see a wide mix of patients, from student athletes to adults who have been dealing with dizziness for years,” McWhorter said.“What they have in common is that they want a clear plan and a way to know whether it's working. Being here means families in North County don't have to travel far to get that kind of structured, step-by-step care.”

Access for Local Patients

The neurological recovery center is accepting new patients. The process begins with a 15-minute introductory call, during which prospective patients can describe their concerns and ask questions. The team then determines whether a comprehensive evaluation is the right next step. Because each plan depends on evaluation findings and the number and frequency of sessions, costs are discussed directly with the clinic.

The clinic serves patients from Rancho Santa Fe and nearby communities, including Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carmel Valley. Directions to the Rancho Santa Fe rehabilitation clini, located in Cielo Village, are available online. Those interested in rehabilitation for concussion, vertigo, or balance concerns can schedule an appointment through the clinic's website or by calling the office.

About True Performance

True Performance is a chiropractic- and rehabilitation-led sports medicine clinic located in Rancho Santa Fe, California, with a second office in Newport Beach. Founded by Dr. Jeff McWhorter, D.C., the practice specializes in concussion rehabilitation, vestibular and balance therapy, neurofeedback, and sports injury rehabilitation. True Performance is committed to providing patients across North County San Diego with non-surgical, non-drug rehabilitation options for concussion, vertigo, balance disorders, and recovery after brain injury.