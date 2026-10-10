Strobel Family Dental, A Dentist In Rexburg ID Introduces Now, Soon, Later Approach To Dental Treatment Planning

MENAFN - GetNews)"Strobel Family Dental's Now, Soon, Later approach helps organize dental treatment recommendations into immediate, planned, and monitoring categories based on each patient's clinical findings."Strobel Family Dental, a dentist in Rexburg ID led by Dr. Heber Strobel, DDS, and Dr. Dirk Strobel, DDS, is introducing its Now, Soon, Later approach to help patients understand which dental concerns require prompt treatment, which should be scheduled, and which may be monitored.

Rexburg, ID - October 10, 2026 - Strobel Family Dental, a dentist in Rexburg ID, is introducing a patient communication approach called Now, Soon, Later to make dental treatment priorities easier to understand. The approach organizes recommendations into three categories based on clinical findings, allowing patients to distinguish urgent needs from treatment that can be planned or monitored. The goal is to help patients understand the timing, purpose, and alternatives for recommended dental care before making decisions.

Dental treatment plans can become difficult to understand when several concerns are identified during one examination. A patient may have a damaged filling, early signs of decay, and an older restoration that needs monitoring. Although these findings may appear on the same treatment plan, they do not necessarily require the same response or timeframe. The Now, Soon, Later approach gives patients a way to discuss those differences with their dentist.

The need for clear treatment planning is supported by national oral health data. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2024 Oral Health Surveillance Report, nearly 21% of adults ages 20 to 64 had at least one untreated cavity. The American Dental Association also emphasizes that informed consent requires discussing recommended treatment, its risks and benefits, reasonable alternatives, and the consequences of delaying or declining care. Together, these findings underscore the importance of helping patients understand both their dental conditions and their treatment decisions.

"Patients deserve to know why we're recommending something and how soon it actually needs attention," said Dr. Heber Strobel, DDS. "Not every dental concern has the same urgency. Our goal with Now, Soon, Later is to explain what we're seeing, what the options are, and what could happen if treatment is delayed. That way, patients can make informed decisions without feeling overwhelmed."

The approach reflects the practice's long-standing emphasis on patient education and individualized care. Dr. Dirk Strobel graduated from Creighton University School of Dentistry in 1985 and received an American College of Dentists award recognizing ethics and integrity during his dental education. His son, Dr. Heber Strobel, graduated from Louisiana State University School of Dentistry and received the 2023 Hanau Best of the Best Excellence in Prosthodontics Award. Both dentists practice together in Rexburg, with Idaho dental licenses D-1877 and D-5516, respectively.

The Now, Soon, Later approach organizes dental recommendations into three categories:



Now: Dental conditions that require prompt attention, such as significant pain, infection, trauma, or damage that presents an immediate clinical concern.

Soon: Conditions that warrant treatment within a recommended timeframe, even when symptoms are limited or absent.

Later: Findings that may be monitored through appropriate examinations, preventive care, or follow-up appointments when immediate intervention is not clinically necessary.

Treatment alternatives: Patients receive explanations of reasonable options, including the benefits, limitations, and potential consequences of delaying care. Follow-up planning: The dentist establishes appropriate review intervals and explains which changes or symptoms should prompt an earlier evaluation.

The approach also connects with decisions patients face when a tooth is damaged. Determining whether a cracked tooth can be save requires an examination of the crack's location, severity, and remaining tooth structure. Similarly, understanding when a tooth needs more than a fillin involves evaluating whether the tooth can support a restoration or requires additional protection.

Now, Soon, Later is a communication framework rather than a standardized diagnostic system. The categories do not establish universal waiting periods or guarantee that delaying treatment is safe. Recommendations depend on examination findings, symptoms, medical history, oral health risks, patient goals, and the likelihood that a condition could progress. Patients experiencing severe pain, swelling, trauma, or signs of infection should seek timely professional evaluation rather than assigning their own treatment priority.

More information about Strobel Family Dental's examination and treatment planning process is available at Dental Exams in Rexburg I.

FAQ's

What is the Now, Soon, Later dental treatment approach?

Now, Soon, Later is a patient communication approach that organizes dental recommendations according to clinical priority. It helps patients understand which conditions need prompt attention, which should be scheduled for treatment, and which may be monitored.

Does Now, Soon, Later mean patients can postpone dental treatment?

Not necessarily. The dentist determines whether monitoring or delayed treatment is appropriate based on examination findings and individual risk factors. Some conditions can worsen without causing immediate pain.

How does a dentist decide which treatment comes first?

Dentists consider symptoms, infection risk, tooth structure, periodontal health, existing restorations, and the potential consequences of delaying treatment. Patient health and treatment goals also influence the plan.

Can a patient choose between different treatment options?

Patients should be informed about reasonable treatment alternatives, including their risks, benefits, and limitations. The American Dental Association identifies meaningful patient involvement as an important part of informed consent.

Is the Now, Soon, Later approach available for new patients?

The approach is intended to guide treatment planning discussions at Strobel Family Dental, including examinations for new and existing patients. Individual recommendations depend on the findings of each visit.

About Strobel Family Dental

Strobel Family Dental is a family dental practice in Rexburg, Idaho, established by Dr. Dirk Strobel after his graduation from Creighton University School of Dentistry in 1985. Led by Dr. Heber Strobel, DDS, and Dr. Dirk Strobel, DDS, the practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, implant, emergency, and family dental services. Its mission centers on helping patients understand their oral health through clear explanations, individualized treatment planning, and long-term relationships built on trust. The father-son practice serves Rexburg and surrounding communities from its office at 59 Professional Plaza, Rexburg, ID 83440.