Medicare-Credentialed Dentist In Tempe, AZ Clarifies Medical And Dental Coverage For Sleep Apnea And TMJ Care

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, of Tempe Dentistry discusses the distinction between Medicare medical benefits and Medicare Advantage dental coverage."Tempe Dentistry, led by Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, is a Medicare-credentialed dental practice in Tempe, Arizona, helping patients understand the differences between Original Medicare medical benefits and Medicare Advantage dental coverage when seeking care for sleep apnea, TMJ disorders, and general dental needs.

TEMPE, AZ - October 10, 2026 - A Medicare-credentialed dentist in Tempe, AZ is drawing attention to an important insurance distinction for older adults seeking dental care and treatment related to sleep apnea or temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. Dr. Jeremy Chan of Tempe Dentistry is credentialed with Medicare for medical billing and participates in the dental networks of multiple Medicare Advantage plans. However, participation in a Medicare Advantage dental network does not automatically establish in-network status for medical services under the same insurance plan.

The distinction matters because Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage operate differently. Original Medicare generally covers eligible hospital and medical services but excludes most routine dental care. Medicare Advantage plans are administered by private insurance companies approved by Medicare and often include additional dental benefits. A dentist may participate in a plan's dental network without participating in its medical provider network.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Original Medicare generally does not cover routine cleanings, fillings, dentures, and most other dental services. Medicare Advantage plans may provide additional dental benefits, but participating providers, covered procedures, referrals, prior authorization requirements, and patient costs depend on the individual plan. These differences make it important to verify the specific benefit being used before scheduling treatment.

“Patients sometimes assume that being in-network for their dental benefits also means their medical insurance will work the same way,” said Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, of Tempe Dentistry.“Those are two separate questions. We want patients to understand which benefits apply, what documentation may be required, and what their insurance may or may not cover before making treatment decisions.”

For patients exploring sleep apnea treatment, the medical and dental distinction becomes particularly important. Medicare has specific coverage criteria for certain custom-fabricated oral appliances used to treat diagnosed obstructive sleep apnea. Eligibility depends on documented clinical findings, qualifying sleep testing, required orders, device specifications, and other Medicare requirements. Medicare credentialing alone does not establish coverage for a particular appliance or treatment.

TMJ-related care involves additional considerations. Patients experiencing jaw pain, headaches, or difficulty chewing may need an examination to identify the source of their symptoms. However, Medicare does not automatically cover TMJ appliances or other dental treatments simply because the condition causes discomfort. The type of service, applicable coverage rules, and medical necessity must be evaluated separately.

The insurance discussion builds on previous reporting about the relationship between jaw pain, headaches, and sleep-related symptom. It also provides additional context for patients considering conservative treatment options for enlarged tonsils and sleep-related airway concern. Neither the availability of a treatment nor participation in an insurance network guarantees reimbursement.

Dr. Chan earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at the University of the Pacific in San Francisco. He completed his residency at El Rio Community Health Center in Tucson and has pursued additional training involving TMJ disorders and sleep-related breathing concerns. He holds Arizona dental license number 10020.

Patients seeking care at Tempe Dentistry are encouraged to clarify several insurance questions before treatment:



Original Medicare: Determine whether the proposed medical service qualifies for Medicare coverage and whether the provider meets applicable billing requirements.

Medicare Advantage dental benefits: Confirm whether Tempe Dentistry participates in the patient's specific dental network and whether the proposed dental service is included.

Medicare Advantage medical benefits: Check medical network status separately, even when the practice participates in the same insurer's dental network.

Sleep apnea treatment: Ask about diagnosis, qualifying sleep studies, medical orders, device requirements, and any other coverage conditions. TMJ treatment: Verify whether the proposed evaluation, appliance, or procedure is covered, excluded, or subject to additional review.

For example, a patient enrolled in a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan may have access to Tempe Dentistry through a participating dental network. That does not mean Dr. Chan is an in-network medical provider under the patient's UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage medical benefits. Patients should confirm their particular plan and benefit arrangements directly before treatment.

Coverage decisions vary according to the patient's plan, diagnosis, documentation, treatment recommendations, network requirements, and applicable Medicare policies. Some services may require prior authorization, while others may not qualify for coverage. Medicare credentialing should not be interpreted as a guarantee of payment for sleep apnea treatment, TMJ care, or dental procedures.

Additional information about TMJ and sleep-related dental care in Tempe, A is available through Tempe Dentistry.

About Tempe Dentistry

Tempe Dentistry is a general dental practice founded in July of 2020 and located in Tempe, Arizona. Led by Dr. Jeremy Chan, DDS, the practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, TMJ, airway focused, and laser dentistry for patients in Tempe and surrounding communities. Tempe Dentistry's mission is to help patients better understand their oral health through education, individualized treatment planning, and a focus on long term prevention. The practice is located at 4427 S Rural Road, Suite 2, Tempe, AZ 85282.

Does Original Medicare cover dental treatment?

Original Medicare generally does not cover routine dental services such as cleanings, fillings, crowns, or dentures. Certain dental services directly related to covered medical treatments may qualify under specific Medicare rules.

Can Medicare cover an oral appliance for sleep apnea?

Medicare may cover certain qualifying custom-fabricated oral appliances for diagnosed obstructive sleep apnea. Coverage depends on medical documentation, qualifying sleep testing, device requirements, and other applicable criteria. Not every oral appliance qualifies.

Does Medicare cover TMJ treatment?

Coverage depends on the specific service and applicable Medicare rules. Routine dental appliances used for TMJ disorders are not automatically covered under Medicare's sleep apnea oral appliance benefit. Patients should verify the proposed treatment before assuming coverage.

Is Medicare Advantage dental coverage the same as medical coverage?

No. Medicare Advantage plans may include dental benefits administered through a separate provider network. A dentist may participate in the dental network without being an in-network medical provider under the same plan.

Can Tempe Dentistry bill Medicare for medical services?

Dr. Jeremy Chan is credentialed with Medicare for medical billing. However, whether a specific service can be billed and reimbursed depends on the service, documentation, Medicare coverage rules, and any applicable supplier or enrollment requirements.