MENAFN - GetNews) Texas 10s rankings evaluate firms on objective criteria - courtroom outcomes, attorney pedigree, breadth of practice, and reputation among peers and adversaries. By those measures, Varghese Summersett emerged as the clear leader. A genuine trial firm. Most personal injury firms in Texas don't try cases - they settle them quickly, often for less than they're worth, and insurance carriers price their offers accordingly.

Fort Worth, TX - October 10, 2026 - Texas 10s, the daily ranking publication that has built a statewide following by crowning the best of everything in the Lone Star State - from billionaires and barbecue to private schools and country clubs - has released its highly anticipated list of the Top 10 Personal Injury Lawyers in Fort Worth. After a thorough evaluation of Tarrant County's personal injury bar, Varghese Summersett was named the number one personal injury law firm in Fort Worth.

The full list, published on the Texas 10s "Wealth" vertical, recognizes ten firms serving accident victims and their families across Tarrant County. But on virtually every metric the publication considered - trial experience, attorney pedigree, results, recognition, and reputation - one firm rose unmistakably above the rest.

"Varghese Summersett is widely recognized as the premier litigation firm in Fort Worth," Texas 10s wrote in announcing the ranking. "Their personal injury division is staffed by elite trial lawyers who are known for taking on complex, high-stakes cases and winning."

Why Texas 10s Selected Varghese Summersett as #1

Texas 10s rankings are not pay-to-play. The publication evaluates firms on objective criteria - courtroom outcomes, attorney credentials, breadth of practice, client results, and reputation among peers and adversaries. By those measures, Varghese Summersett earned the top spot through performance, not promotion.

"They handle serious injury and wrongful death cases with a level of resources and courtroom experience that few firms can match," the Texas 10s editorial team wrote. "Their reputation for aggressive advocacy means insurance companies often settle favorably rather than face them in court."

That observation captures what insiders have known for years: in personal injury law, settlement value is dictated by trial credibility. Insurance carriers track which firms actually try cases and which ones don't, and they price their offers accordingly. Varghese Summersett is unambiguously a trial firm - a fact reflected in the resolutions its clients achieve and in the willingness of major carriers to negotiate seriously rather than risk a courtroom outcome.

A Trial Firm in a World of Settlement Mills

Most personal injury firms in Texas don't try cases. They settle them, often quickly and often for less than the case is worth. Adjusters know this. They build it into their reserves and their negotiating posture. A firm that hasn't taken a serious case to verdict is essentially negotiating from weakness, and the insurance industry can detect the bluff from the first demand letter.

Varghese Summersett is the opposite. Managing Partner Benson Varghese has personally tried more than 100 cases before Texas juries. The firm's personal injury division is built around former prosecutors and former insurance defense attorneys - lawyers who have spent thousands of hours in courtrooms, examining witnesses, arguing motions, and presenting cases to juries.

That courtroom credibility translates directly into settlement leverage. It's the single most important variable in determining the value of a personal injury claim, and it's where Varghese Summersett separates from the field. When the firm sends a demand letter, it carries the implicit weight of a team that is genuinely prepared to try the case. Insurance carriers respond to that posture in a way they simply do not respond to firms whose entire business model depends on quick settlements.

Insider Knowledge of How Insurance Companies Operate

Most personal injury lawyers learn how insurance companies work the way a fish learns about water - they're swimming in it, but they don't really see it. Varghese Summersett's leadership came up on the other side of the table.

Benson Varghese worked as an insurance adjuster before law school and interned at an insurance defense firm during law school. Senior Counsel Katie Steele previously represented insurance companies as defense counsel. Partner Damian Williams worked as both a former prosecutor and a former insurance defense attorney before pivoting to plaintiffs' work. Together, they have logged years of experience inside the insurance industry's decision-making apparatus.

What that means in practical terms: the firm understands, from direct experience, exactly how adjusters are trained to evaluate claims, which delay tactics they use, what triggers a reserve increase, what kind of demand makes a file get escalated, and what evidence pushes an insurer to pay full value. The firm knows when carriers are bluffing and when they're serious. It knows which arguments tend to move the needle in a roundtable evaluation and which ones don't. It knows the templates adjusters use to question medical causation, the consultants they hire to attack damages calculations, and the procedural games they play to wear claimants down. Most plaintiffs' firms are guessing at the playbook. The team at Varghese Summersett wrote it.

A Roster of Award-Winning Trial Talent

The firm's personal injury division reads like a who's who of recognized Texas trial talent.

Ty Stimpson, who leads the personal injury division from the Fort Worth office, is a former prosecutor from both the Dallas County and Tarrant County District Attorneys' Offices. He has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star (2025), a Fort Worth Inc. 40 Under 40 honoree (2025), and elected as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation (2024) - an honor reserved for the top one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys. Stimpson handles car wrecks, 18-wheeler accidents, motorcycle crashes, workplace injuries, dangerous products, and wrongful death matters.

Damian Williams, based in the firm's Dallas office, handles its most complex and high-stakes matters. He has secured multiple seven-figure verdicts and settlements in trucking fatalities, oilfield explosions, industrial accidents, and traumatic brain injury cases. He was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list in both 2024 and 2025.

Katie Steele brings a rare dual perspective to catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. A former Assistant DA in Tarrant County who also represented insurance companies, she knows how to build cases that resonate with juries and exactly how insurers try to tear them apart. Steele handles car wrecks, trucking accidents, workplace injuries, dangerous products, and premises liability claims from the firm's Fort Worth office.

Benson Varghese, the firm's Managing Partner, has been named a Super Lawyer every year for over a decade. His unusual background - a former journalist with bylines at The New York Times, CNN, Vox, and The Washington Post before becoming a lawyer - gives him a storytelling ability in front of juries that few attorneys possess. He founded Varghese Summersett and has built it into one of the most recognized law firms in Texas, with a litigation practice that has earned the respect of judges and adversaries across the state.

The team is rounded out by Taylor Brumbaugh, a Texas Tech School of Law graduate, certified mediator, and recipient of the Outstanding Brief Award at the Duberstein National Moot Court Competition. Brumbaugh's career began at the firm as a client relations specialist before law school, and that background shows up in every interaction she has with injured clients.

A Deep Stack of Independent Recognition

Texas 10s' ranking is the latest in a long list of independent honors recognizing the firm. Varghese Summersett has been named to Best Law Firms 2025, listed on Best Lawyers 2026, included on the ALM Texas Watch List, recognized in 360 West Magazine Top Attorneys, awarded an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, given a Superb rating by Avvo, and named to Fort Worth Magazine Top Lawyers and Southlake Style Top Lawyers in 2025. Individual attorneys have been recognized through Best Lawyers Ones to Watch, Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers, Texas Bar Foundation Fellow status, and the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys' Top 10 list.

The firm's attorneys have been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Forbes, NBC News, ABC News, CBS, Fox News, NPR, PBS, Court TV, the Today Show, the Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Texas Monthly, D Magazine, The Atlantic, Entrepreneur, the Daily Mail, the New York Post, Law and Crime, the Fort Worth Report, KERA News, the Fort Worth Business Press, and Fort Worth Inc. Magazine - the kind of media coverage that doesn't come from press releases but from journalists seeking out genuine subject-matter authority.

Resources to Match the Stakes

Serious personal injury cases - catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, trucking and industrial accidents - are won and lost on the strength of expert witnesses, accident reconstruction, life care planning, and economic projections. Smaller firms simply can't carry the cost or coordinate the complexity. Varghese Summersett can.

With four offices across Texas - Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and Southlake - and a team of more than 70 employees, the firm has the resources to take on any defendant. They advance all case costs, including expert fees, court costs, investigation expenses, and medical record retrieval. They retain accident reconstructionists, biomechanical engineers, life care planners, vocational experts, and economists. On trucking cases, they issue spoliation letters within hours of being retained to preserve electronic logging device data, dashcam footage, driver qualification files, and maintenance records before evidence "disappears."

The firm's Fort Worth office sits in the One City Place Building on Throckmorton Street - three blocks from the Tarrant County Civil Courts complex and seven blocks from the Eldon B. Mahon Federal Courthouse. That proximity is intentional. It reflects how central litigation readiness is to the firm's identity. The firm's attorneys appear regularly in Tarrant County courts and know the local judges, opposing counsel, and procedures that affect how cases move through the system.

Comprehensive Practice Coverage

Varghese Summersett handles the full range of personal injury matters: car accidents, 18-wheeler and commercial truck collisions, motorcycle crashes, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, workplace and industrial injuries, oilfield accidents, premises liability and slip-and-fall claims, defective products, drunk driving accidents, rideshare accidents involving Uber and Lyft, uninsured and underinsured motorist claims, catastrophic injuries (traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, amputations, severe burns), and wrongful death.

This breadth matters because serious cases rarely fit neatly into one box. A Fort Worth trucking fatality might involve federal motor carrier regulations, employer liability, dram shop claims against a bar that overserved the driver, and product liability against a defective brake component. A workplace injury at an oil and gas operation might involve third-party contractor liability, OSHA violations, and complex lien resolution with health insurers and government programs. A catastrophic crash might require coordinated claims against multiple drivers, an employer under respondeat superior, a vehicle manufacturer for crashworthiness defects, and a roadway designer for inadequate signage. Specialized boutique firms often have to refer pieces of these cases out, losing leverage and continuity in the process. Varghese Summersett handles them under one roof, with a single accountable team coordinating every aspect of the claim.

Client Experience That Matches the Legal Quality

It's possible to be a great trial firm and a terrible client experience. Varghese Summersett refuses the tradeoff. The firm has accumulated more than 1,100 five-star client reviews - a metric that is extraordinarily difficult to fake or game over time. When clients call, a real person answers. Updates come without clients having to chase them. Medical providers in the firm's referral network treat clients on a lien basis, removing financial pressure during the recovery period when injured people are often unable to work and accumulating medical bills.

The contingency fee model - zero fees unless the firm wins - aligns the firm's incentives directly with the client's. There is no hourly billing, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket cost for case expenses. The firm's fee is a percentage of the recovery, paid only from settlement or verdict proceeds. That structure means the firm makes money only when its clients do, and it makes more money when its clients do better - a perfect alignment that's missing from hourly-billing arrangements.

Beyond the fee structure, the firm has invested in the operational infrastructure that turns good legal representation into a good client experience. Bilingual intake specialists are available to serve Spanish-speaking clients, who make up a significant portion of the injured population in Tarrant County. The firm's case management team handles communication with insurance adjusters, coordinates with medical providers on liens and treatment documentation, gathers and preserves evidence, and keeps clients informed throughout the process. The client's only job is to focus on recovery; the firm's job is to fight for everything they're owed.

What This Means for Compensation

Texas law allows injury victims to pursue both economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages include past and future medical expenses, lost wages, reduced earning capacity, property damage, rehabilitation costs, and out-of-pocket expenses. Non-economic damages include physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, disfigurement, physical impairment, loss of consortium, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress. In certain cases - gross negligence, drunk driving, fraud, intentional harm, corporate misconduct, safety violations - exemplary or punitive damages may also be available under Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Chapter 41.

The firm with the best trial credibility, the deepest expert network, and the most sophisticated damages analysis is the firm best positioned to recover the maximum compensation across all these categories. Insurance companies routinely pressure victims to accept quick settlements long before they understand what their case is actually worth. Varghese Summersett evaluates the complete picture of damages - including future medical needs and long-term lifestyle impacts - before entering any negotiation, and refuses to recommend settlement at less than full value.

The Other Firms on the Texas 10s List

Rounding out the Texas 10s Top 10 Personal Injury Lawyers in Fort Worth list were Stephens Law Firm at #2, recognized for its exclusive focus on injury and wrongful death cases under Jason Stephens; The Law Offices of J. Kent McAfee at #3, recognized for decades of local DFW Metroplex experience dating back to 1984; Coby Wooten, Attorney at Law at #4, recognized for aggressive personal injury litigation; Barrow Law PLLC at #5, recognized as a boutique firm with a client-centered approach; Chad Jones Law at #6, recognized for board-certified personal injury trial law representation; The Wilhite Law Firm at #7, recognized for its size and resources in handling high-volume personal injury work; Brian Hargrove Law at #8, recognized for a quality-over-quantity approach to representation; Zehl & Associates at #9, recognized for record-setting verdicts on catastrophic cases; and Anderson Cummings at #10, recognized for experienced trial attorneys serving Fort Worth and surrounding areas.

Each is a respected firm with its own strengths, and Texas 10s' inclusion of all ten reflects the depth of legal talent serving Tarrant County's injured. Texas 10s noted that the rankings are not meant to suggest any of these firms are unworthy of consideration - only that, on the publication's evaluation criteria, Varghese Summersett emerged as the clear leader.

The Bottom Line

Texas 10s applies an objective lens, and the result is unambiguous: when measured by trial experience, attorney pedigree, insurance industry knowledge, recognition from independent publications, resources, infrastructure, breadth of practice, and client outcomes, Varghese Summersett stands at the top of Fort Worth's personal injury bar.

For Tarrant County residents facing the aftermath of a serious accident or the loss of a loved one, the choice of legal representation may be the single most consequential decision they make in the months ahead. The Texas 10s ranking confirms what insurance companies already know - Varghese Summersett is, objectively, the firm to call when the stakes are highest.

The full Texas 10s list and additional rankings are available at texas10s. Varghese Summersett's Fort Worth office can be reached at (817) 203-2220 for a free consultation, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.