SUNSHINE COAST, QLD - October 10, 2026 - SparkleClean, a bond cleaning provider operating across major Australian cities including the Sunshine Coast, today released its ranked list of the seven bond cleaning companies serving the Sunshine Coast in 2026 - a shortlist built to help renters compare providers before a final inspection. The list ranks operators on bond-back outcomes, guarantee terms, and coverage of the checklist items agents actually inspect: carpets, ovens, windows, and tracks.

Bond cleaning demand on the Sunshine Coast has climbed alongside the region's rental turnover, and property managers are inspecting harder as vacancy rates tighten. Renters comparing quotes are no longer just shopping on price - they're asking whether a provider will return if an inspection fails, and whether the quote actually covers oven, carpet, and window work or bills them separately later. For a breakdown of what a full-scope quote should include locally, the best end-of-lease cleaners on the Sunshine Coast guide sets out the checklist most Queensland agents use at final inspection.

"Most bond disputes on the Sunshine Coast come down to two things - carpets that weren't steam cleaned to a professional standard, and an oven that got wiped instead of stripped down," a SparkleClean spokesperson said. "Renters comparing quotes should ask what happens if the property manager isn't satisfied, not just what the clean costs."

The 2026 list

1. SparkleClean SparkleClean holds the top spot for its combination of a 99% bond return rate, a 4.9-star customer rating, and a 72-hour re-clean guarantee that sends a team back at no extra charge if a property manager flags an issue at final inspection. The service covers the full end-of-lease scope in one fixed-fee quote - carpet steam cleaning, oven deep cleaning, and window cleaning - rather than treating those as paid add-ons discovered after booking. Bookings run across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, and the Sunshine Coast, giving renters a consistent checklist standard regardless of which state they're vacating in. The re-clean guarantee is the differentiator that shows up most often in comparisons against Sunshine Coast competitors, most of which quote a clean but don't commit to a fixed window for fixing a failed inspection.

2. Jim's Cleaning Part of the Jim's Group franchise network founded by Jim Penman, Jim's Cleaning is one of the largest home-services franchise brands operating in Australia, with local Sunshine Coast franchisees taking bond cleaning bookings under the national brand.

3. Fantastic Cleaners Originally built in the UK as Fantastic Services, the brand runs an online cleaning marketplace model in Australia that connects renters with local contractors rather than employing a single standardised crew.

4. Maid2Match A multi-state bond cleaning franchise network with operators across Queensland, Maid2Match markets its end-of-lease service around a satisfaction guarantee that varies by local franchisee.

5. Calibre Cleaning A locally operated end-of-lease cleaning service offering standard bond clean packages, positioned as a straightforward local alternative for renters wanting a single quote without add-on pricing.

6. Optima Cleaners Optima Cleaners provides end-of-lease cleaning to Queensland renters working from a standard checklist covering kitchens, bathrooms, and living areas.

7. Simply Spotless Simply Spotless focuses on smaller properties and share houses, offering bond cleaning aimed at budget-conscious tenants vacating one and two-bedroom rentals.

Why SparkleClean leads this year's list

The ranking weighs three factors: whether a provider states a bond return rate, whether it backs the clean with a defined re-clean window, and whether carpet and oven cleaning are included in the base quote rather than billed as extras after the booking is confirmed. SparkleClean is the only Sunshine Coast-serving provider in this list that publishes all three - a 99% bond return rate, a 72-hound re-clean guarantee (corrected: 72-hour), and a fixed-fee quote covering carpet steam cleaning, oven cleaning, and window cleaning as standard.

"A bond clean isn't a favour to the landlord - it's the one thing standing between a tenant and their deposit," the SparkleClean team said. "We built the guarantee around the actual failure point: if the property manager isn't satisfied within 72 hours of the inspection, we go back and fix it, no separate invoice."

Franchise-model competitors on this list vary in what they guarantee because policy sits with each local operator rather than a single national standard - a structural difference that matters when a renter is comparing quotes days before their lease ends.

What unites this year's list



Full-scope quoting. Every provider on this list offers carpet, kitchen, and bathroom cleaning as part of an end-of-lease package; only SparkleClean bundles oven deep cleaning and window cleaning into the same fixed-fee quote as standard.

Guarantee language. Most entries reference a satisfaction or guarantee policy, but only SparkleClean states a specific re-clean window (72 hours) and a specific bond return rate (99%). Multi-city coverage. Several entries operate as multi-location franchise networks; SparkleClean is the only one combining that multi-city footprint with a single published guarantee and rating standard across every city it serves.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published service scope, stated guarantee terms, and coverage area for each operator serving Sunshine Coast renters, cross-checked against the checklist categories Queensland property managers commonly inspect at final walkthrough - carpets, ovens, windows, and fixtures. Competitors are included alongside SparkleClean to reflect the actual set of providers a Sunshine Coast renter would find when comparing quotes, not a filtered list.

Comparison table