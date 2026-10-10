Visualping Updates Reports To Help Teams Review And Share Website Changes Together

VANCOUVER, B.C. - October 10, 2026 - Visualping, the website change detection platform used by more than 2 million people and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies, has released a set of updates to Visualping Reports that help teams review website changes together and share the results.

The updates add shareable report exports, a flag and hide history on every change, flags in five colours, zoomable screenshots, and a new Filter panel. Reports is included free with all Business plans.

Visualping Reports brings every change a team's monitors detect into one place, with an AI summary of what changed and the before-and-after screenshots behind each change. Teams can open a report in the dashboard or schedule it to arrive by email, and use it to track changes on competitor sites, pricing pages, policy pages, and any other pages they monitor.

The new updates focus on what happens after a report is created, when a team needs to review it, decide which changes matter, and pass the results along. Here are a few of the new updates:

Reports can now be shared from a Share menu as a report link, by email, or as a CSV, Excel, or HTML file. The file links open without a Visualping login, so a manager, client, or legal team outside the workspace can read them.

Every change in a report now shows its full flag and hide history next to its comments, with each teammate's name and a timestamp. A teammate can flag a competitor's price drop, another can reply in the comments, and the record of who flagged the change and who cleared it stays with the change.

Flags alsop now come in five colours: red, green, yellow, blue, and purple. Teams choose what each colour means, such as urgent, in review, or resolved, and can filter a report by colour.

Every screenshot in a report can now be zoomed, which makes small text and very long pages easier to check without leaving the report. A new Filter panel narrows a report by labels, check frequency, schedule type, and status, with one-click options to select or clear all labels and to reset every filter.

"Most of the work happens after a report is created, when a team has to agree on which changes matter and who follows up," said Matthew Fane, Head of Product at Visualping. "These updates keep that conversation inside the report, so everyone can see what was flagged, who handled it, and what the team decided."

The updates are live now for all Visualping Business plans, with no setup required. Users can open Reports from the Reports button in their Visualping dashboard. More details are available at

Learn more about Reports at

About Visualping

Visualping is the world's most trusted website change monitoring platform, helping over 2 million users and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies track the web changes that matter most, from competitor pricing and regulatory updates to job postings and product launches.