Lebanese Army Receives French Ammunition Amid Military Cooperation
(MENAFN) The Lebanese army has received a shipment of ammunition from France as part of continued military cooperation between the two countries and efforts to strengthen the capabilities of Lebanon’s armed forces.
The shipment arrived at the Port of Beirut as "a donation from the French authorities," according to a statement issued by the army command on Friday.
The military said the delivery reflected ongoing cooperation between the Lebanese and French armed forces, with the assistance intended to support the army as it carries out its duties amid the security and operational challenges facing the country.
The statement did not disclose the ammunition’s type, quantity or financial value, nor did it provide further details about how the supplies would be distributed or used.
European Union, US Expand Military Assistance
The French delivery followed another round of international assistance to the Lebanese army. A day earlier, Lebanon received support from the European Union, including engineering and transport vehicles, electricity generators and additional equipment.
The European assistance was intended to reinforce the capabilities of army units and address logistical requirements as troops carried out missions across Lebanon. Such supplies are aimed at helping the military maintain its operational readiness and meet its responsibilities in different parts of the country.
In late September, the Lebanese army also announced the arrival of 47 Humvee military vehicles and five trucks at the Port of Beirut under US military assistance programs.
The successive deliveries from France, the European Union and the United States come as Lebanon’s armed forces face continued security pressures and the need for equipment and logistical support. International assistance remains an important component of efforts to sustain the army’s ability to carry out its assigned missions.
Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Agreement
The latest military deliveries come amid continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have caused thousands of deaths and injuries, according to the supplied account, while creating additional security challenges for the Lebanese army.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement in Washington that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. The arrangement also calls for the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.
However, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued despite the agreement. Israeli forces also remain in control of areas in the south, including territory occupied for decades and locations seized during more recent military operations.
The continued presence of Israeli forces and the ongoing attacks have complicated the security situation in southern Lebanon, placing further pressure on the Lebanese army as it seeks to fulfill its responsibilities.
Against this backdrop, the latest French ammunition shipment adds to a series of international military assistance deliveries intended to strengthen Lebanon’s armed forces. The support comes as the country continues to face security challenges and efforts to implement the arrangements outlined in the framework agreement.
The shipment arrived at the Port of Beirut as "a donation from the French authorities," according to a statement issued by the army command on Friday.
The military said the delivery reflected ongoing cooperation between the Lebanese and French armed forces, with the assistance intended to support the army as it carries out its duties amid the security and operational challenges facing the country.
The statement did not disclose the ammunition’s type, quantity or financial value, nor did it provide further details about how the supplies would be distributed or used.
European Union, US Expand Military Assistance
The French delivery followed another round of international assistance to the Lebanese army. A day earlier, Lebanon received support from the European Union, including engineering and transport vehicles, electricity generators and additional equipment.
The European assistance was intended to reinforce the capabilities of army units and address logistical requirements as troops carried out missions across Lebanon. Such supplies are aimed at helping the military maintain its operational readiness and meet its responsibilities in different parts of the country.
In late September, the Lebanese army also announced the arrival of 47 Humvee military vehicles and five trucks at the Port of Beirut under US military assistance programs.
The successive deliveries from France, the European Union and the United States come as Lebanon’s armed forces face continued security pressures and the need for equipment and logistical support. International assistance remains an important component of efforts to sustain the army’s ability to carry out its assigned missions.
Israeli Attacks Continue Despite Agreement
The latest military deliveries come amid continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have caused thousands of deaths and injuries, according to the supplied account, while creating additional security challenges for the Lebanese army.
On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement in Washington that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. The arrangement also calls for the deployment of the Lebanese army in areas vacated by Israeli forces.
However, Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon have continued despite the agreement. Israeli forces also remain in control of areas in the south, including territory occupied for decades and locations seized during more recent military operations.
The continued presence of Israeli forces and the ongoing attacks have complicated the security situation in southern Lebanon, placing further pressure on the Lebanese army as it seeks to fulfill its responsibilities.
Against this backdrop, the latest French ammunition shipment adds to a series of international military assistance deliveries intended to strengthen Lebanon’s armed forces. The support comes as the country continues to face security challenges and efforts to implement the arrangements outlined in the framework agreement.
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