Rahul Gandhi Incompetent Leader, Not Responsible Enough To Hold Such A High Office As Lop, Claims BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi's conduct following the meeting with President Droupadi Murmu was similar to that of an "incompetent leader", adding that the Congress leader was "not responsible enough" to hold such a high office in India.

A delegation of MPs from the INDIA Bloc, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and submitted a memorandum raising concerns over alleged electoral irregularities and what they described as attempts to undermine Indian democracy.

Following the meeting, LoP Gandhi had said President Murmu had asked the Opposition delegation to provide evidence to substantiate its allegations of 'vote chori (vote theft)'.

Reacting to LoP Rahul's statement, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, addressing a press conference, said that he tried to "drag the President of the country into a street protest".

"Yesterday a few leaders visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The statement of Rahul Gandhi after the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was like that of a incompetent leader. I am choosing these words very carefully. I feel frustrated and uncomfortable saying this. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the country," he said.

"Never has anyone attempted to drag the President into a street protest. However, a 'nalayak neta' attempted to do that. The anarchist Rahul Gandhi tried to pull the President of India to the anarchism which he is trying his best to conduct on the streets of India," the BJP spokesperson alleged.

Patra stated, "After coming out, this incompetent leader says that 'the President has agreed with what we are saying'. Just think, is this person capable of becoming the Prime Minister of the country or holding a high office? He himself has proved that he is not responsible enough to hold a high office in India."

The other members of the delegation were Mamata All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby, RJD Rajya Sabha member Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI General Secretary D. Raja, Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, and VCK President and MP Dr Thirumaavalavan Tholkappiyan.

The meeting took place after several days of protests by Opposition leaders against the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The Opposition has also been demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.