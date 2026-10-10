Tight Security In Patna Over CJP Protest In Delhi NDA Leaders Defend Restrictions

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) Security has been tightened in Delhi ahead of a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In Patna, the administration has also stepped up security amid concerns over possible marches and demonstrations.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed at Gandhi Maidan, while Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Police personnel have been stationed at J.P. Golambar.

Barricades have been erected at several locations across the city, with police on alert to prevent any disruption to law and order.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised the protesters, alleging that previous demonstrations had involved clashes with police and attacks on journalists.

“This is a childish act. When they come to protest, bringing their people along, they fail to keep them under control. They assault the police and even attack female journalists,” Joshi said.

He further alleged that protesters damage public property and refuse to follow the law and police regulations, describing their actions as an attempt to create disorder.

He said precautions had been taken to address the situation.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy defended the security arrangements, referring to incidents of arson in Bihar.

“We witnessed incidents of arson in Bihar as well. The government always makes necessary arrangements; if you challenge the government or obstruct law and order, it becomes the government's duty to maintain order. I do not think this is anything unusual,” Rudy said.

Bihar government minister Ramkripal Yadav also defended the restrictions imposed ahead of the protest, questioning the political standing of the pressure group CJP and accusing its members of disregarding democratic and legal norms.

“No power in the world has been able to intimidate the Narendra Modi government, nor will it ever be able to do so,” Yadav said, referring to the CJP as an unregistered organisation.

Addressing reports of cancellations affecting Metro services and trains, Yadav said public safety had to be prioritised.

“Granted, Metro services and 250 trains have been cancelled. But should the government not protect people's lives? The government has taken this step to prevent any untoward incident caused by such unhinged individuals. Human life is invaluable, and the government's decision reflects this; it is a welcome move,” he said.

Bihar minister Mithilesh Tiwari responded to the Supreme Court's observation that 'one does not use a sledgehammer to kill a fly' while reflecting on the scale of the security response to the protests.

Tiwari said the observation had been taken seriously by the administration and that officials were adopting precautionary measures.

“Every word spoken by the Chief Justice is valuable to our government officials and to the government itself. So, do not worry; the government is handling every situation with great sensitivity,” he said.

Security arrangements remain in place in Delhi and Patna as authorities prepare for possible demonstrations and seek to maintain public order.

On Friday, four major trains operating between Patna and Delhi were cancelled ahead of the planned CJP protest in the national Capital.

The affected services included the Rajendra Nagar Terminal–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express and Amrit Bharat Express, as well as the Islampur–New Delhi Magadh Express.

The cancellations prompted passengers to gather at Patna Junction as they sought information about their journeys.