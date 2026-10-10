UAE And Japan Strengthen Cooperation In Industry, Technology And Scientific Research

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Japan, 10 October 2026: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has concluded a working visit to Japan, that included engagements in Tokyo and Kyoto focused on strengthening cooperation in industry, technology and artificial intelligence. The visit aimed to identify opportunities to turn innovation and scientific advances into practical solutions that enhance industrial competitiveness. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoIAT delegation was led by His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry. During the visit, His Excellency took part in the UAE–Japan Technology and Artificial Intelligence Roundtable in Tokyo and the 23rd Science and Technology in Society Forum Ministerial Roundtable in Kyoto, alongside officials and public- and private-sector representatives from both countries.

Discussions in Tokyo focused on strengthening industrial partnerships, accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and cooperation in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, digital manufacturing and precision manufacturing. These efforts aim to boost productivity, quality and sustainability, while delivering tangible impact across industrial operations.

In Kyoto, discussions centered on strengthening ties between academic research and industry, to create opportunities to apply research and scientific advances in real-world manufacturing environments. The aim is to turn ideas into practical solutions that address factory requirements and production challenges.

The UAE's competitive industrial ecosystem provides a platform to pilot, deploy and scale solutions driven by technology and scientific research. Factory Forward UAE connects technology providers with the industrial sector, creating opportunities to test and adopt promising solutions. The UAE's international partnerships and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements also provide opportunities for manufacturers to expand into global markets.

His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said:“The UAE–Japan economic relationship is a long-standing partnership built on broad cooperation across many sectors. This partnership offers significant opportunities to deepen industrial and technological collaboration, exchange expertise, foster innovation and enhance industrial competitiveness.”

His Excellency stated that it was important to build direct partnerships between technology providers and UAE manufacturers to develop pilot projects that deploy advanced industrial solutions. This includes the use of artificial intelligence in quality inspection and predictive maintenance, alongside skill development and efforts to accelerate advanced technology adoption across industry. The Factory Forward UAE initiative provides a unified platform to turn these partnerships into tangible outcomes.

The visit concluded with an invitation to Japanese companies, investors and industrial leaders to take part in Make it in the Emirates, which takes place in Abu Dhabi from 3 to 6 May 2027.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) develops industrial policies, advances technological transformation, strengthens the competitiveness of the UAE's industrial sector, and enhances the national quality infrastructure ecosystem. Through these efforts, the Ministry supports the development of a sustainable industrial economy, recognizing industry as a key pillar of economic growth, national resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

Established in July 2020, MoIAT works to empower the national industrial sector, accelerate industrial transformation, attract industrial investment, and strengthen strategic partnerships that support the growth of future industries and the resilience of the national economy.

The Ministry is driving the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by supporting supply chain sustainability, technology adoption, access to global markets, and the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, defense, aerospace, aviation, and the digital economy.

MoIAT also works to strengthen national value creation, support entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of products made in the UAE in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), the Ministry connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs with procurement opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that support business growth, strengthen self-sufficiency, and create tangible economic and social impact.