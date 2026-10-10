Press Release: Fastercapital Adds 3EP To Equitypilot To Address Long-Term Digital Document Integrity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital is supporting 3E Solutions Department (DESVY) - 3EP through the EquityPilot program to help the team develop and scale a document trust infrastructure designed to... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ottawa, Ontario, Canada & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital is supporting 3E Solutions Department (DESVY) - 3EP through the EquityPilot program to help the team develop and scale a document trust infrastructure designed to enable self-contained, offline-verifiable certification of digital files. The engagement pairs FasterCapital's execution-focused support with 3EP's open specification and reference tooling for certified document containers.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot engagement will concentrate on execution milestones over the first 30–60 days, with activities to refine product integration, strengthen developer tooling, and prepare governance and certification processes for early adopters.

Why It Matters?

Digital documents underpin government, legal, financial, and healthcare workflows, yet many formats lack durable, self-contained proof of authenticity. 3EP aims to address this gap by providing an open container format and a separate certification authority layer that together are designed to enable offline verification of document integrity and provenance for long-term archives and mission-critical workflows.

What the Startup Delivers?

3EP defines a ZIP-based container structure that pairs a visual PDF with a structured semantic JSON layer and an integrity layer based on deterministic SHA-256 hashing. A separately governed 3ECertifiedTM authority issues Ed25519 signing chains and embeds ledger proofs in documents so verification can be performed without external server calls. The project includes an open-source 3EP Viewer and SDK to facilitate integration.

Why Now?

Timing Regulatory attention on records retention, coupled with the operational risks of server-dependent signature validation, is creating urgency for solutions that can guarantee file immutability and offline verifiability. 3EP's separation of an open Core from a governed certification layer is designed to make adoption feasible for organizations seeking long-term custody assurances.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

. Hands-on execution support to refine near-term milestones and product integration. Assistance strengthening the open-source viewer and SDK for enterprise adoption. Guidance on certification governance, audit readiness, and developer documentation. Connections to ecosystem stakeholders, potential integrators, and compliance advisors

First 30–60 Days

Program Plan In the initial phase, FasterCapital and 3EP will focus on stabilizing the reference viewer and SDK, documenting canonical serialization and lifecycle rules, and formalizing the Compliance & Certification Board (CCB) processes that will underwrite 3ECertifiedTM operations. Activities will include code reviews, security assessments, and developer portal preparation.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support 3E Solutions Department (DESVY) 3EP through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Upcoming Milestones Over the next 90 days, the team plans to publish 3EP Core v1.0 and the open-source 3EP Viewer, launch the developer portal and SDK, and begin onboarding initial enterprise implementation license conversations and CCB audit workflows.

About 3E Solutions Department (DESVY)

3EP 3E Solutions Department (DESVY), Founded by E. Simon Jr Dibadi-Badio develops 3EP, an open document container and trust certification infrastructure that pairs a visual PDF with structured semantic data and an integrity layer. 3EP is designed to enable offline verification of document authenticity, provide clear lifecycle state controls, and separate an open Core specification from a governed certification authority.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.