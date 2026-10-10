Press Release: Fastercapital To Help Hobbe Execute Product And Market Milestones In Equitypilot

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Fastercapital Today Announced That Hobbe Tech, An Ethiopian Event-Ticketing And Engagement Platform, Has Joined The Equitypilot Program To Accelerate Execution On Its All-In-One... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Addis Ababa, Ethiopia & Dubai, UAE

Fastercapital Today Announced That Hobbe Tech, An Ethiopian Event-Ticketing And Engagement Platform, Has Joined The Equitypilot Program To Accelerate Execution On Its All-In-One App For Ticketing, Live Streaming, Chat, And Crypto Payments. The Program Will Work With Hobbe On Product Refinement, Go-To-Market Focus, And Early Customer Engagement.

Fastercapital And Equitypilot Will Concentrate On Execution Milestones During The First 30–60 Days, Prioritizing Product Refinement, Pilot Event Deployments, And Early Merchant Outreach To Validate Hobbe's Core Flows And Commercial Positioning.

The Events Industry Continues To Fragment Across Discovery, Ticketing, Streaming, And Payments. Hobbe Targets Organizers And Attendees Seeking A Unified Experience That Combines Physical And Virtual Event Management With Built-In Social Features And Cryptocurrency Support. Market Estimates Indicate Millions Of Events Annually Worldwide, And Hobbe Aims To Address Gaps For Organizers In Ethiopia And Similar Markets Before Scaling More Broadly.

What The Startup Delivers?

Hobbe Is Designed As An Integrated Event Platform That Brings Together Ticket Sales, Live Streaming, Real-Time Chat, And A Native Crypto Payment Option (Hbc). The App Aims To Simplify Event Logistics For Organizers While Improving Engagement And Accessibility For Attendees. Hobbe Offers Tiered Plans For Organizers, Including A Basic Free Tier And A Premium Plan With Expanded Capacity And Support.

Why Now?

Organizers Increasingly Need Integrated Digital Workflows As Hybrid And Virtual Events Remain Common. Hobbe Positions Itself To Capitalize On Demand For Consolidated Tools That Lower Administrative Overhead And Increase Real-Time Audience Interaction, Particularly In Under-Served Regional Markets.

What Fastercapital Will Provide?

– Hands-On Execution Support Focused On Near-Term Product And Go-To-Market Milestones

– Mentorship And Access To Relevant Ecosystem Stakeholders And Advisors

– Guidance On Fundraising Readiness, Pitch Materials, And Investor Positioning

– Support In Structuring Pilot Programs And Early Commercial Tests

Execution Plan (First 30–60 Days)

Fastercapital And Hobbe Will Focus On Testing Key User Journeys With Pilot Organizers, Tightening Payment And Streaming Integrations, And Improving Onboarding Flows For Event Hosts. The Work Plan Emphasizes Measurable Product Changes, Early Adopter Feedback, And Refining Messaging For Target Markets.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder And Ceo Of Fastercapital, Said: 'We're Excited To Support Hobbe Through Equitypilot. Our Team Will Focus On Execution Milestones And Connecting The Startup With The Right Ecosystem Stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Over The Following 90 Days Hobbe Plans To Complete Iterative Product Improvements From Pilot Feedback, Expand Merchant Outreach In Addis Ababa And Other Regional Hubs, And Prepare Investor-Facing Materials To Support Future Fundraising Conversations. Progress Will Be Measured Through Pilot Conversions, Streaming Reliability, And Payment Flow Completion Rates.

Founder Background

Hobbe's Founding Team Includes Mahfuz Kedir (Founder And CEO), Khalid Meftu (Chief Tech Officer And Advisor, Co-Founder), And Dame Bahiru (Co-Founder And Project Manager). The Team Combines Local Market Experience With Technical Development Capacity To Build A Regionally Focused Event Platform.

Competitive Landscape

Hobbe Enters A Category With Both International Ticketing Platforms And Local Providers. The Company Targets Differentiation Through Its Combined Streaming, Chat, And Cryptocurrency-Enabled Payment Model, Tailored To Event Organizers In Ethiopia And Similar Markets.

About Hobbe

Hobbe Is An Integrated Event Ticketing And Engagement Platform Built To Simplify Event Management And Enhance Attendee Interaction Through Live Streaming, Chat, And Crypto Payments. Hobbe Aims To Digitalize Event Ticketing And Improve Accessibility For Organizers And Audiences.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.