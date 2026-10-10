Mahy Khoory Drives OMODA & JAECOO Growth In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA & JAECOO has achieved a milestone in Abu Dhabi, with its authorised dealer, Mahy Khoory Automotive, delivering more than 1,000 vehicles to customers in the emirate. The achievement reflects the brands' growing presence in the capital, supported by an expanding customer base, established showroom network and continued investment in aftersales excellence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mahy Khoory Automotive's achievement comes alongside another major milestone for OMODA & JAECOO in the UAE, with the brands surpassing 6,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in September 2026. The milestone reflects OMODA & JAECOO's continued growth across the Emirates, supported by its expanding customer base and dealer network.

Mahy Khoory Automotive, the authorised distributor of OMODA & JAECOO in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, has strengthened its presence with two showrooms in the capital. Its 600-square-metre showroom on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road), inaugurated in October 2025, offers customers access to the brands' expanding vehicle portfolio.

Complementing this facility is the Mussafah showroom and authorised aftersales service centre, providing maintenance, repairs and spare parts support. Together, these facilities offer customers an integrated sales and aftersales experience while supporting the dealership's growing customer base.

The delivery of more than 1,000 vehicles represents an important milestone for Mahy Khoory Automotive, which remains focused on building long-term customer relationships through professional sales assistance, technical expertise and reliable aftersales support.

The dealership has also earned international recognition following an achievement by Abdul Rehman, who secured first place at the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO UAE National Skills Competition before winning third place at the 2nd CHERY International Skills Contest in Bahrain. He will now advance to the Global Skills Competition in China, representing the UAE on the international stage.

The 2026 OMODA & JAECOO National Skills Competition was the brands' first such event in the UAE, bringing together aftersales professionals from across the dealer network to demonstrate their diagnostic capabilities, technical knowledge and practical skills.

Abdul Rehman's achievement reflects the brands' commitment to technical training and professional development, supported by the OMODA & JAECOO UAE Regional Aftersales Team.

OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen its UAE portfolio with vehicles combining contemporary design, intelligent technology and advanced hybrid powertrains. Its Super Hybrid System (SHS), Torque Vectoring 4WD System and available Level 2 assisted-driving features reflect the brands' focus on efficiency, driving convenience and adaptability.

Through Mahy Khoory Automotive, Abu Dhabi customers can access the brands' expanding vehicle range, supported by local sales and aftersales expertise.

“Delivering more than 1,000 vehicles in Abu Dhabi is an important milestone that reflects our customers' trust. We remain committed to strengthening our presence and delivering an exceptional ownership experience. Abdul Rehman's achievements are a proud moment for our team and demonstrate our continued investment in aftersales excellence,” said a senior executive at Mahy Khoory Automotive.

Looking ahead, the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO Global User Summit will take place in Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24, bringing together the brands' international customer community. The summit will provide a platform for customer engagement, technological innovation and international collaboration as OMODA & JAECOO continues expanding globally.

In Abu Dhabi, growing vehicle deliveries, an established showroom network and internationally recognised technical expertise reinforce the brands' commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term market development.