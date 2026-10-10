Trump Says Russia Will Send Over 300,000 Tons of Diesel
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia will immediately ship more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to American and global markets, a deal he said was struck in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had concluded a “highly successful discussion” with Putin that produced an agreement to boost Russian diesel supplies.
“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter,” Trump said.
A further 3 million tons would follow “within a short period,” he said, depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
“Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be coming down, in record numbers, and fast!” Trump said.
The president called lower fuel prices a priority, particularly for American farmers, ranchers and truckers. Fuel costs and their knock-on effects on the economy have become a central issue in the U.S. midterm congressional elections, set for Nov. 3, just weeks away.
Trump also pointed to what he described as U.S. “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz and repeated that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
Speaking to reporters later, Trump said he was “very happy” to get the deal, adding: “We needed oil prices … already dropping like a rock.”
U.S. Treasury Issues License for Sales
Shortly after the announcement, the U.S. Treasury Department said on X that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was “immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market.”
The Treasury later issued a general license authorizing transactions tied to the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7 of next year.
The backdrop is a war that the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has now run for more than seven months, pushing up global energy prices as commercial oil traffic through the waterway has effectively stopped.
The U.S. and Iran signed a framework agreement in June after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, aimed at halting hostilities and opening the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements, including on security and navigation in the strait.
Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had concluded a “highly successful discussion” with Putin that produced an agreement to boost Russian diesel supplies.
“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter,” Trump said.
A further 3 million tons would follow “within a short period,” he said, depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
“Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be coming down, in record numbers, and fast!” Trump said.
The president called lower fuel prices a priority, particularly for American farmers, ranchers and truckers. Fuel costs and their knock-on effects on the economy have become a central issue in the U.S. midterm congressional elections, set for Nov. 3, just weeks away.
Trump also pointed to what he described as U.S. “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz and repeated that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
Speaking to reporters later, Trump said he was “very happy” to get the deal, adding: “We needed oil prices … already dropping like a rock.”
U.S. Treasury Issues License for Sales
Shortly after the announcement, the U.S. Treasury Department said on X that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was “immediately issuing a temporary general license to allow the supply of Russian diesel to the global market.”
The Treasury later issued a general license authorizing transactions tied to the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel fuel through April 7 of next year.
The backdrop is a war that the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has now run for more than seven months, pushing up global energy prices as commercial oil traffic through the waterway has effectively stopped.
The U.S. and Iran signed a framework agreement in June after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, aimed at halting hostilities and opening the way to negotiations. Implementation has since stalled over disagreements, including on security and navigation in the strait.
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