Ukraine Backs ICC as US Slaps Sanctions on Court
(MENAFN) Ukraine on Friday reaffirmed its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and for its “independence and integrity,” hours after Washington announced sanctions against the tribunal.
“As a State Party to the Rome Statute, Ukraine reaffirms its support for the International Criminal Court and for its independence and integrity,” said a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement on US social media company X.
The statement described the court as a vital institution in Kyiv’s “pursuit of accountability for Russian atrocities and delivering justice for victims and survivors.”
“We remain committed to working with other States Parties to the Rome Statute to ensure the Court’s effective functioning,” the statement added.
The response follows an announcement earlier Friday by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that sanctions against the ICC were being implemented. The move came just hours after Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge and UN human rights chief, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
Rubio threatened to “end the ICC” unless it stopped what he described as its “threats.”
The ICC, based in The Hague, is an independent international tribunal responsible for prosecuting individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
“As a State Party to the Rome Statute, Ukraine reaffirms its support for the International Criminal Court and for its independence and integrity,” said a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement on US social media company X.
The statement described the court as a vital institution in Kyiv’s “pursuit of accountability for Russian atrocities and delivering justice for victims and survivors.”
“We remain committed to working with other States Parties to the Rome Statute to ensure the Court’s effective functioning,” the statement added.
The response follows an announcement earlier Friday by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that sanctions against the ICC were being implemented. The move came just hours after Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge and UN human rights chief, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
Rubio threatened to “end the ICC” unless it stopped what he described as its “threats.”
The ICC, based in The Hague, is an independent international tribunal responsible for prosecuting individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.
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