Yemeni Forces Repel Houthi Assault Near Bab el-Mandeb Strait
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces said they had repelled a Houthi attack near Dhubab Airport in southwestern Yemen, close to the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, amid renewed fighting in the country.
The Giants Brigades, a force aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, announced on Saturday that its fighters had thwarted the assault north of the airport. The group said the confrontation resulted in substantial losses for the Houthis in both personnel and military equipment, although it did not disclose casualty figures or provide further operational details.
According to the statement, the government forces’ response coincided with airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi reinforcements heading toward the area. The strikes were described as part of the broader military response accompanying the clashes near the airport.
The Houthis had not immediately issued a response to the claims, leaving the details of the reported confrontation and the extent of the losses unconfirmed by the group.
The latest incident comes amid an intensification of fighting across Yemen, where clashes have increased since July. The renewed hostilities represent the most extensive period of fighting since a relative lull followed the truce that came into effect in April 2022.
The location of the reported attack adds to the strategic significance of the confrontation. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a major passage for international maritime traffic. Continued instability in the surrounding areas has implications for security in southwestern Yemen and the protection of nearby transport routes.
Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Despite periods of reduced hostilities and attempts to advance a political settlement, the conflict has remained unresolved. The latest clashes point to continued challenges in maintaining the relative calm established after the 2022 truce, as government-aligned forces and the Houthis continue to engage in military confrontations.
The Giants Brigades, a force aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, announced on Saturday that its fighters had thwarted the assault north of the airport. The group said the confrontation resulted in substantial losses for the Houthis in both personnel and military equipment, although it did not disclose casualty figures or provide further operational details.
According to the statement, the government forces’ response coincided with airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi reinforcements heading toward the area. The strikes were described as part of the broader military response accompanying the clashes near the airport.
The Houthis had not immediately issued a response to the claims, leaving the details of the reported confrontation and the extent of the losses unconfirmed by the group.
The latest incident comes amid an intensification of fighting across Yemen, where clashes have increased since July. The renewed hostilities represent the most extensive period of fighting since a relative lull followed the truce that came into effect in April 2022.
The location of the reported attack adds to the strategic significance of the confrontation. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a major passage for international maritime traffic. Continued instability in the surrounding areas has implications for security in southwestern Yemen and the protection of nearby transport routes.
Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. The takeover prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
Despite periods of reduced hostilities and attempts to advance a political settlement, the conflict has remained unresolved. The latest clashes point to continued challenges in maintaining the relative calm established after the 2022 truce, as government-aligned forces and the Houthis continue to engage in military confrontations.
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