Trump Threatens NYC Funding Over Little Italy Map
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to withhold billions of dollars in federal funding from New York City unless officials correct the omission of Little Italy from a city map of immigrant neighborhoods.
“New York City officials recently released a map showing ethnic communities in our nation’s largest city, and their map includes Little Senegal, Little Guyana, Little Haiti, Little Yemen, but it does not include a place called Little Italy, an unthinkable omission for New York City,” Trump said at a Columbus Day celebration at the White House.
“I think it’s a disgrace,” he said.
“We are going to work on that immediately, or we’re not going to be sending them any of the billions and billions of dollars that they want to waste all the time,” he added.
“Those who hate our country want to see the Italian American community erased,” Trump said.
The map, published as part of a tourism guide ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, spotlights 30 immigrant neighborhoods across New York City’s five boroughs.
The city had already signaled a fix. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in July that Little Italy would be added to the map, along with further changes to better reflect the city’s diverse communities.
Mamdani said the map was created in 2023 and was never meant to be an exhaustive list of the more than 200 ethnic communities across the city.
“New York City officials recently released a map showing ethnic communities in our nation’s largest city, and their map includes Little Senegal, Little Guyana, Little Haiti, Little Yemen, but it does not include a place called Little Italy, an unthinkable omission for New York City,” Trump said at a Columbus Day celebration at the White House.
“I think it’s a disgrace,” he said.
“We are going to work on that immediately, or we’re not going to be sending them any of the billions and billions of dollars that they want to waste all the time,” he added.
“Those who hate our country want to see the Italian American community erased,” Trump said.
The map, published as part of a tourism guide ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, spotlights 30 immigrant neighborhoods across New York City’s five boroughs.
The city had already signaled a fix. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in July that Little Italy would be added to the map, along with further changes to better reflect the city’s diverse communities.
Mamdani said the map was created in 2023 and was never meant to be an exhaustive list of the more than 200 ethnic communities across the city.
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