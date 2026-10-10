‘Hitler Mussolini’ Poised to Win Peru Mayoral Vote
(MENAFN) A candidate named Hitler Mussolini Simeon Flores has emerged as the virtual winner of Sunday’s mayoral election in the Andean district of Queropalca, a result drawing wide attention because his name matches those of two of the 20th century’s most infamous dictators, local media reported Friday.
Flores, 45, ran for the Ahora Nacion party and took 229 votes, or 34.54% of valid ballots. A local news outlet reported Friday that he had emerged as the virtual winner. Peru’s electoral authorities have counted all three tally sheets from the district, though formal proclamation of the winner is still pending, according to Peruvian media.
Gaspar Benilde Osorio Zambrano of Renovacion Popular Peru finished second with 204 votes, or 30.77%. Itala Yovana Santillan Vara of Pais para Todos placed third with 187 votes, or 28.21%. The margin between Flores and his nearest rival was 25 votes, widening to 42 over the third-place finisher.
Two other contenders trailed far behind. Alianza para el Progreso collected 35 votes (5.28%), while Partido Democratico Somos Peru received eight (1.21%).
In all, 707 ballots were cast in the district: 663 valid, 30 blank and 14 invalid.
The winning candidate’s name recalls Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany, and Benito Mussolini, Italy’s Fascist dictator during World War II.
It would not be the first time Peru has seen a local politician with that first name. Hitler Alba served as mayor of the Andean town of Yungar from 2011 to 2014 and returned to office after winning another local election in 2018, according to media reports.
The vote was part of Peru’s 2026 regional and municipal elections, held Oct. 4 to choose local authorities nationwide.
Flores, 45, ran for the Ahora Nacion party and took 229 votes, or 34.54% of valid ballots. A local news outlet reported Friday that he had emerged as the virtual winner. Peru’s electoral authorities have counted all three tally sheets from the district, though formal proclamation of the winner is still pending, according to Peruvian media.
Gaspar Benilde Osorio Zambrano of Renovacion Popular Peru finished second with 204 votes, or 30.77%. Itala Yovana Santillan Vara of Pais para Todos placed third with 187 votes, or 28.21%. The margin between Flores and his nearest rival was 25 votes, widening to 42 over the third-place finisher.
Two other contenders trailed far behind. Alianza para el Progreso collected 35 votes (5.28%), while Partido Democratico Somos Peru received eight (1.21%).
In all, 707 ballots were cast in the district: 663 valid, 30 blank and 14 invalid.
The winning candidate’s name recalls Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany, and Benito Mussolini, Italy’s Fascist dictator during World War II.
It would not be the first time Peru has seen a local politician with that first name. Hitler Alba served as mayor of the Andean town of Yungar from 2011 to 2014 and returned to office after winning another local election in 2018, according to media reports.
The vote was part of Peru’s 2026 regional and municipal elections, held Oct. 4 to choose local authorities nationwide.
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