China Slams Report on Nuclear Site Visits With US as False
(MENAFN) China flatly rejected on Friday a report that it and the United States had explored reciprocal visits to each other’s nuclear facilities, with more talks reportedly lined up in the months ahead.
“The relevant report is not true,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference in Beijing, according to an official transcript of the briefing.
The denial followed a report by a U.S. television news network, which, citing sources familiar with the matter, said the two powers had discussed possible reciprocal trips to nuclear sites. An earlier report by the same outlet said the preliminary discussions covered visits to U.S. Department of Energy laboratories and matching Chinese research centers, as well as potential access to nuclear test sites.
The exchange comes as the global arsenal picture grows more tense. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimated in its June report that China held 620 nuclear warheads as of January 2026. The United States, by comparison, holds more than 5,000, counting retired warheads.
Across the world’s nine nuclear-armed nations, SIPRI put the total at an estimated 12,187 warheads. India holds 190, Pakistan 170, Israel 90 and North Korea 60. Russia and the United States together account for nearly 86% of the global inventory.
SIPRI said China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country, while Washington and Moscow continue extensive nuclear modernization programs.
The developments come after the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty between Washington and Moscow expired in February.
“The relevant report is not true,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news conference in Beijing, according to an official transcript of the briefing.
The denial followed a report by a U.S. television news network, which, citing sources familiar with the matter, said the two powers had discussed possible reciprocal trips to nuclear sites. An earlier report by the same outlet said the preliminary discussions covered visits to U.S. Department of Energy laboratories and matching Chinese research centers, as well as potential access to nuclear test sites.
The exchange comes as the global arsenal picture grows more tense. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimated in its June report that China held 620 nuclear warheads as of January 2026. The United States, by comparison, holds more than 5,000, counting retired warheads.
Across the world’s nine nuclear-armed nations, SIPRI put the total at an estimated 12,187 warheads. India holds 190, Pakistan 170, Israel 90 and North Korea 60. Russia and the United States together account for nearly 86% of the global inventory.
SIPRI said China is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country, while Washington and Moscow continue extensive nuclear modernization programs.
The developments come after the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty between Washington and Moscow expired in February.
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