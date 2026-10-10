Putin Tells Trump Ukraine Strikes Hinder Renewed Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Ukraine had jeopardized the possibility of promptly restarting trilateral negotiations by allegedly attempting to disrupt Russia’s parliamentary elections, according to statements from a senior Russian official.
Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Trump listened to Putin’s assessment during a 90-minute phone conversation on Friday and would arrange for the Russian leader’s message to be passed to the Ukrainian delegation currently in Miami for meetings with US representatives.
“By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” Ushakov said.
“Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed,” he added.
Ushakov’s account indicates that Moscow is linking the timing of further negotiations to the alleged attacks during the election period. The Russian official did not provide a new date for resuming the talks, leaving the prospect of another round of negotiations uncertain.
Putin also reiterated that Russia’s objectives in what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine had not changed. According to Ushakov, the Russian president maintained that Moscow’s forces held the initiative on the battlefield and continued to advance.
"Putin has made it clear that our position regarding the goals and objectives of the special military operation remains unchanged, as does our readiness for a political-diplomatic settlement aimed at securely achieving a long-term, sustainable peace," Ushakov said.
The remarks reflect Moscow’s stated position that its military objectives remain in place while it continues to express willingness to pursue a negotiated settlement. The latest exchange also highlights the challenges facing diplomatic efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table.
Iran Diplomacy Also Discussed
The conversation extended beyond the Ukraine conflict, with Putin and Trump also discussing the confrontation involving the United States and Iran. Ushakov said Putin urged Washington to continue pursuing diplomatic options, arguing that an agreement with Tehran remained achievable.
“Putin particularly emphasized that the potential for diplomacy regarding Iran is far from exhausted: it is both possible and necessary to reach agreements with Tehran," Ushakov said.
Russia’s proposal to receive highly enriched Iranian uranium on its territory remained under consideration, Ushakov added. He described the proposal as “a possible way to break the deadlock” and said Trump had welcomed Moscow’s involvement in efforts to address the dispute.
The discussion suggests that Russia is seeking to maintain a diplomatic role in the Iran issue alongside its continuing negotiations and conflict with Ukraine. However, the statements did not provide further details about any agreement on the uranium proposal or the next steps toward a possible settlement.
Ushakov also said the two presidents were interested in attending the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China. Their participation could create an opportunity for an in-person meeting, although no such meeting was confirmed.
Trump Describes Phone Call as Successful
Putin and Trump held their phone conversation on Friday, with the US president later describing it as a “highly successful discussion.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the talks had produced an agreement for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and international markets.
He also said a further 500,000 tons would be delivered in November, followed by 1 million tons and an additional 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
The proposed supplies featured among the economic issues discussed by the two leaders. Putin said making Russian diesel available to US and global markets would benefit the world economy, while also confirming that the conversation covered international energy markets, efforts to resolve the Ukraine war, the situation in Iran and relations between Moscow and Washington.
The exchange brought together several major issues in US-Russia relations, including the future of Ukraine negotiations, diplomatic efforts concerning Iran and potential energy cooperation. Despite the leaders’ discussion of these matters, the timing of renewed trilateral talks remains unsettled, according to the Russian account.
Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Trump listened to Putin’s assessment during a 90-minute phone conversation on Friday and would arrange for the Russian leader’s message to be passed to the Ukrainian delegation currently in Miami for meetings with US representatives.
“By attempting to disrupt our elections — launching a massive drone strike on Moscow, other cities, polling stations, and specific individuals involved in organizing the vote on the main election day — the Kyiv regime has essentially scuttled the possibility of an immediate resumption of the negotiation process,” Ushakov said.
“Now, as the president said, we will consider when these negotiations might be resumed,” he added.
Ushakov’s account indicates that Moscow is linking the timing of further negotiations to the alleged attacks during the election period. The Russian official did not provide a new date for resuming the talks, leaving the prospect of another round of negotiations uncertain.
Putin also reiterated that Russia’s objectives in what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine had not changed. According to Ushakov, the Russian president maintained that Moscow’s forces held the initiative on the battlefield and continued to advance.
"Putin has made it clear that our position regarding the goals and objectives of the special military operation remains unchanged, as does our readiness for a political-diplomatic settlement aimed at securely achieving a long-term, sustainable peace," Ushakov said.
The remarks reflect Moscow’s stated position that its military objectives remain in place while it continues to express willingness to pursue a negotiated settlement. The latest exchange also highlights the challenges facing diplomatic efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table.
Iran Diplomacy Also Discussed
The conversation extended beyond the Ukraine conflict, with Putin and Trump also discussing the confrontation involving the United States and Iran. Ushakov said Putin urged Washington to continue pursuing diplomatic options, arguing that an agreement with Tehran remained achievable.
“Putin particularly emphasized that the potential for diplomacy regarding Iran is far from exhausted: it is both possible and necessary to reach agreements with Tehran," Ushakov said.
Russia’s proposal to receive highly enriched Iranian uranium on its territory remained under consideration, Ushakov added. He described the proposal as “a possible way to break the deadlock” and said Trump had welcomed Moscow’s involvement in efforts to address the dispute.
The discussion suggests that Russia is seeking to maintain a diplomatic role in the Iran issue alongside its continuing negotiations and conflict with Ukraine. However, the statements did not provide further details about any agreement on the uranium proposal or the next steps toward a possible settlement.
Ushakov also said the two presidents were interested in attending the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China. Their participation could create an opportunity for an in-person meeting, although no such meeting was confirmed.
Trump Describes Phone Call as Successful
Putin and Trump held their phone conversation on Friday, with the US president later describing it as a “highly successful discussion.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the talks had produced an agreement for Russia to “immediately supply” more than 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to US and international markets.
He also said a further 500,000 tons would be delivered in November, followed by 1 million tons and an additional 3 million tons “within a short period,” depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.
The proposed supplies featured among the economic issues discussed by the two leaders. Putin said making Russian diesel available to US and global markets would benefit the world economy, while also confirming that the conversation covered international energy markets, efforts to resolve the Ukraine war, the situation in Iran and relations between Moscow and Washington.
The exchange brought together several major issues in US-Russia relations, including the future of Ukraine negotiations, diplomatic efforts concerning Iran and potential energy cooperation. Despite the leaders’ discussion of these matters, the timing of renewed trilateral talks remains unsettled, according to the Russian account.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment