Israeli Opposition Leader Calls Khamenei’s Killing a Strategic Mistake
(MENAFN) Yair Golan, leader of Israel’s opposition Democratic Party, has described the killing of Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February as a strategic mistake, arguing that the operation did not advance Israel’s national interests.
“I think, unequivocally, the elimination of Khamenei the father was a mistake,” Golan said during an interview at an event in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.
“Not because he didn’t deserve to die, only because it doesn’t serve the interests of the State of Israel,” he stated, noting that Khamenei was 86 years old.
Golan argued that the consequences of the killing had not aligned with Israel’s objectives. He claimed that the succession of Khamenei by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had resulted in Iran being led by figures he characterized as “more extreme and violent individuals.”
The opposition leader’s remarks raised questions about the strategic impact of the operation and whether removing Iran’s former leader had produced the political changes sought by Israel. His assessment suggested that the leadership transition had not delivered the outcome Israeli officials may have anticipated.
Golan also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the conflict, describing the goal of overthrowing the Iranian government as "unrealistic." He argued that the objective had not been achieved, challenging the government’s stated direction in its campaign against Tehran.
The United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, while maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was effectively halted, disrupting a critical route for international energy shipments.
The conflict has intensified security concerns across the Middle East and contributed to higher global energy prices as commercial oil transportation through the strait was severely affected. The disruption has also underscored the vulnerability of international energy markets to instability along key maritime routes.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar. The arrangement was intended to halt hostilities and create conditions for further negotiations.
Golan’s comments add to the debate within Israel over the military campaign’s objectives, the consequences of Iran’s leadership transition and the prospects for achieving a political settlement. His criticism focused on whether the killing of Khamenei had strengthened Israel’s position or contributed to a leadership outcome he considers more difficult to manage.
“I think, unequivocally, the elimination of Khamenei the father was a mistake,” Golan said during an interview at an event in Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.
“Not because he didn’t deserve to die, only because it doesn’t serve the interests of the State of Israel,” he stated, noting that Khamenei was 86 years old.
Golan argued that the consequences of the killing had not aligned with Israel’s objectives. He claimed that the succession of Khamenei by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had resulted in Iran being led by figures he characterized as “more extreme and violent individuals.”
The opposition leader’s remarks raised questions about the strategic impact of the operation and whether removing Iran’s former leader had produced the political changes sought by Israel. His assessment suggested that the leadership transition had not delivered the outcome Israeli officials may have anticipated.
Golan also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the conflict, describing the goal of overthrowing the Iranian government as "unrealistic." He argued that the objective had not been achieved, challenging the government’s stated direction in its campaign against Tehran.
The United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, while maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was effectively halted, disrupting a critical route for international energy shipments.
The conflict has intensified security concerns across the Middle East and contributed to higher global energy prices as commercial oil transportation through the strait was severely affected. The disruption has also underscored the vulnerability of international energy markets to instability along key maritime routes.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar. The arrangement was intended to halt hostilities and create conditions for further negotiations.
Golan’s comments add to the debate within Israel over the military campaign’s objectives, the consequences of Iran’s leadership transition and the prospects for achieving a political settlement. His criticism focused on whether the killing of Khamenei had strengthened Israel’s position or contributed to a leadership outcome he considers more difficult to manage.
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