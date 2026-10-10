'No One Can Escape Law': BJP As CBI Registers FIR Against Punjab CM's OSD In Corruption Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The BJP on Saturday said that no one could escape the law after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a corruption case.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said,“I would only say, 'Run, Ghuman, run!' No matter how much you run, you cannot hide. The law is closing in on you, and there is not much time left."

"Ghuman is just the tip of the iceberg. The Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who were driven out of Delhi, have taken it upon themselves to loot Punjab in an organised manner,” he alleged.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said,“It has come to everyone's attention through the media that the CBI pasted a notice at his residence. Now, he says he has not received the notice. What can we make of this? He is contradicting himself and lying.”

BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said Ghuman should appear before the CBI and present his side of the case or offer any clarification through legal means.

“He will have to do so sooner or later. How long can he keep running away? No one can escape the law. This behaviour suggests that he is guilty,” Sodhi said.

BJP leader Amanjot Kaur Ramu Walia alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was protesting to conceal its weaknesses.

“If the Aam Aadmi Party has nothing to hide, why is it protesting? The CBI conducted a raid, and a notice was pasted outside the residence of the Chief Minister's OSD. It is common knowledge among the public, including in villages, that money is being taken for transfers and that other money has also been collected,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, the CBI has pasted the summons outside Ghuman's residence in connection with allegations of bribery to influence government postings and administrative decisions.

The agency registered an FIR against Ghuman and his associates following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The move came after Ghuman failed to appear before the agency at its Chandigarh office on Wednesday for questioning. He had reportedly been asked to appear at 2.30 p.m. However, he did not attend, citing the absence of formal Service of Summons.

In a press release, the CBI said it was investigating allegations of corruption involving the manipulation of IAS and IPS officers' postings, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions and licencing matters in exchange for financial benefits.