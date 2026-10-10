National Rehabilitation Center Launches World Mental Health Day Campaign Highlighting Mental Health's Role In Addiction Prevention And Recovery Campaign Runs Under The Slogan“Mental Health: The Foundation For Recovery”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) has launched an awareness campaign to mark World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10. Under the slogan“Mental Health: The Foundation for Recovery,” the campaign aims to address misconceptions about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with seeking psychological support and encourage timely access to help. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Aligned with this year's World Mental Health Day theme,“Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change,” the campaign highlights the role of mental well-being in reducing risk factors associated with addiction and the importance of psychological support during treatment and recovery. It encourages individuals and families to recognize when help may be needed and access appropriate services through NRC or other specialized organizations.

The campaign also emphasizes how families, communities and specialized organizations can work together to create a supportive environment for recovery. By strengthening social connections and fostering understanding, these collective efforts can help people feel supported as they rebuild their lives and return to everyday activities.

As part of the campaign, an internal communications initiative,“We Start with Ourselves,” engages NRC employees through motivational morning messages. The initiative emphasizes that mental health support and prevention begin in the workplace, and that caring for their own well-being helps employees continue supporting others.

Commenting on the campaign, Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Center, said,“Addiction treatment at the National Rehabilitation Center is an integrated journey that begins with accurate diagnosis and combines medical and psychological care. Throughout this journey, we uphold confidentiality and privacy to help patients feel secure and comfortable discussing their concerns. Our commitment to mental health also extends to early prevention through initiatives that integrate psychological support, recognizing that individual mental health is the first step toward building a healthy and sustainable society.”

Dr. Mohammed Aljneibi, Head of the Psychiatry Section at the National Rehabilitation Center, said,“Recovery is about helping a person regain stability and take part in everyday life. That is why psychological support is an integral part of addiction treatment at NRC. We need to understand what each person is experiencing and how it affects their daily life, so that support responds to their needs. Through our initiatives and sustainable recovery programs, we emphasize care that supports the person as a whole, including their mental well-being and their return to the community. The same attention to mental health is also essential to prevention.”